There is nothing sacred about protecting child abuse.

Everyone should inherently feel responsible for taking care of the most vulnerable members of our society; there should be no need for a law that mandates us to look after one another. As a member of the secular community — a humanist and an atheist — this is a core defining belief that we should strive to do the right thing for the sake of it being the right thing to do, guided by lived experience as well as compassion and through using the best information available.

Sadly, we know that doing the right thing for the right thing’s sake is not always the case. Enter rules around mandated reporting in Washington state. Despite the numerous flaws in this system, we recognize that mandated reporting is often the first, or sadly, last line of defense between a vulnerable individual and a tragic “if only” scenario.

My time as a public school employee was marked by the importance of our duty to look after the youth entrusted in our care. To this day, I see myself as once a mandated reporter, always mandated reporter. While I am no longer a teacher, just because I turned in my badge doesn’t mean I turned away from a lifetime commitment of care for our youth.

Enter House Bill 1098, sponsored by state Rep. Amy Walen, and companion bill Senate Bill 5280, sponsored by Sen. Noel Frame, a childhood abuse survivor herself. I testified in support of both bills, with the caveat that a crucial provision be removed: The exemption of “confessionals,” also known as clergy-penitent privilege.

Protecting this loophole would be akin to if, during student conferences, a guardian openly shared to the teacher they were abusing their child, but that reporting any abuse disclosed during conferences was discretionary. Adding clergy to the list of mandated reporters with a giant asterisk should be unacceptable. To know abuse without taking action is to condone abuse — and to call acknowledging or providing a safe haven for a known abuser “sacred” or part of a spiritual practice should be unconscionable. Continuing to exempt religious activity that can give coverage to abuse, is to encourage complicity. As long as religious leaders are seen as trusted adults in the community, they must be held to the standards that come with that privilege and responsibility.

And yet, sharing the table with me in testimony was the Washington State Catholic Conference voicing outrage that it was “blindsided” by the state House choosing to remove clergy-penitent privilege; this conference cited a false sense of religious freedom over the very freedom of safety and security of children. This conference was part of successfully blocking SB 5280’s updates in a fly-by-night maneuver so secretive that it did not even publish its lobbying in its communications with the public, as its work weakening SB 5280 appears nowhere in its legislative calls to action.

An organization hiding these legislative actions denotes a shameful awareness that its goals are contrary to the compassion it preaches at the pulpit. We should be disturbed that those often seen as authorities on morality are not only failing to lead but actively fighting against basic social responsibility. This is not religious freedom — and, indeed, many states have passed legislation removing clergy-penitent privilege. It is a tired argument being used to thwart the rights of the vulnerable.

Churches and other houses of worship are already being told that they do not need to be responsible taxpaying entities, but at least we can ask them to be responsible for the people who look to these institutions for guidance and protection.