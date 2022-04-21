When President Joe Biden visits Seattle Friday to give his Earth Day address, he’ll likely tout his administration’s progress on his historic climate commitments through executive action and the bipartisan infrastructure law. While it is true that the president has made important progress, he won’t be able to make good on the pledges he’s promoting this week until he delivers the centerpiece of his climate plan: A legislative package of investments that would supercharge the transition to a healthy, equitable and secure clean energy economy.

Between now and Memorial Day, President Biden has one last shot to deliver those investments through Congress. Democratic leaders have signaled their plans to restart negotiations on a budget reconciliation bill, and Senate holdouts have expressed their openness to reaching a deal that includes transformational climate investments. Getting the reconciliation bill over the finish line will involve difficult trade-offs, but real leadership means making tough choices. The president’s legacy is at stake. Failing to pass this bill now will mean failure to meet the moment, and missing our last best chance to avert climate catastrophe.

President Biden ran and won with a historically ambitious vision for climate action. As Washingtonians and former staffers for Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate-focused presidential campaign, we are proud of the climate vision President Biden has championed. In particular, the president has committed to three important goals: Achieving 100% clean electricity by 2035, cutting overall climate pollution by 50% by 2030 and directing 40% of the benefits of climate spending to disadvantaged communities. Passing major climate investments in Congress this year is essential to meeting all three of these commitments.

The 100% clean electricity target was a central plank of Biden’s climate platform and is key to achieving steep carbon pollution cuts in line with his international climate goals. But there’s little hope of hitting that target without substantial federal investment in the power sector. The reconciliation bill helps us get there by including robust, accessible clean energy tax credits, which would drive a massive nationwide effort to transition to clean energy, cut Americans’ energy costs and create more than a million jobs.

A year ago today, the president also formally committed the United States to cutting greenhouse gas pollution by 50% to 52% by 2030. That was America’s pledge to the international community, under the Paris Agreement, after four years of backsliding under President Donald Trump. Projections show that the country will need the full reconciliation climate package, in conjunction with additional federal, state and local climate action, to reach that goal. Failing to pass the reconciliation bill would severely undermine our promise to allies abroad, and would further erode America’s international credibility on climate change.

Similarly, the president’s commitment to direct 40% of all benefits of climate investments to disadvantaged and environmental justice communities is only as good as the funding he secures. The bipartisan infrastructure law did include eligible dollars for priorities like water quality and Superfund cleanup, but the reconciliation bill would direct a truly unprecedented level of funding to these underserved and disinvested communities.

We believe that Washington state is an appropriate location for President Biden to spend Earth Day. Our state has uniquely seen both the peril of the climate crisis and the promise of bold action to build a clean energy economy. President Biden should use his visit to the Evergreen State to demonstrate his determination to work with Congress to deliver a historic climate bill for the American people.

The stakes are clear: To keep his promises and avert climate catastrophe, the president must deliver a reconciliation bill with robust climate investments. President Biden understands the urgent need to confront this crisis, and the enormous opportunity to build our prosperous, clean energy future. This is his chance to lead and secure his climate legacy.