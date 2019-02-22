The anti-tax guru is in legal hot water for taking a chair and campaign funds.

Already under scrutiny by the attorney general for allegedly taking campaign funds for personal use, Tim Eyman, the perennial promoter of anti-tax initiatives, has been charged with misdemeanor theft for walking off with a chair from an Office Depot in Lacey without paying for it.

