The anti-tax guru is in legal hot water for taking a chair and campaign funds.
Already under scrutiny by the attorney general for allegedly taking campaign funds for personal use, Tim Eyman, the perennial promoter of anti-tax initiatives, has been charged with misdemeanor theft for walking off with a chair from an Office Depot in Lacey without paying for it.
See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey
View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.