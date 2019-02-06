For the sake of Market vendors, the Battery Street Tunnel should be kept open a little while longer during what the city of Seattle is calling “the period of maximum constraint.”

Closure of the Battery Street Tunnel cuts off a useful and ­­- given the frequent traffic gridlock in downtown Seattle – crucial route to the Pike Place Market and the waterfront. At least temporary re-opening of the tunnel seems like a smart idea that city and state officials should embrace.

