For the sake of Market vendors, the Battery Street Tunnel should be kept open a little while longer during what the city of Seattle is calling “the period of maximum constraint.”
Closure of the Battery Street Tunnel cuts off a useful and - given the frequent traffic gridlock in downtown Seattle – crucial route to the Pike Place Market and the waterfront. At least temporary re-opening of the tunnel seems like a smart idea that city and state officials should embrace.
