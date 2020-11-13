Re: “Man in Trump cap brandishes gun during rival protests in Woodinville” [Oct. 25, Northwest]:

I was surprised to see protesters in our small town, and I was appalled to learn that a man wearing a pro-President Donald Trump baseball cap pointed a gun at teenagers after he had liquid thrown at him.

I am a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and am the co-lead for the Redmond/Woodinville/Kirkland group. We are a nonpartisan grassroots movement demanding common-sense solutions to our country’s dangerous culture of gun violence. We promote gun safety so that children in the U.S. will no longer be exposed to the risk of gun violence that we saw in Woodinville.

Every day, more than 100 people in the U.S. are killed by guns and 200 more are injured. This is not normal. This does not happen in peer nations. Volunteers with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America meet with lawmakers at all levels of government, from Olympia to Washington, D.C., to advocate for common-sense gun laws. When lawmakers don’t support legislation to keep our families and communities safe, we work to elect candidates who do.

If the incident in Woodinville disturbs you, join Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Rebecca Elbaum, Woodinville