After many months of impressing people with her articulate, calm leadership of the House Democrats’ Progressive Caucus, this week U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal set off a political bomb that has blown up in her face.

Jayapal’s office released a letter signed by 30 Democratic members of Congress urging President Joe Biden to negotiate directly with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to bring about a cease fire in the war in Ukraine. A day later, after she received huge blowback — including from some signatories of the letter — Jayapal announced the letter’s release was a mistake. Critics are saying her ill-timed move could undermine Biden’s strong commitment to defend Ukraine against the barbarous Russian invasion, as well as hurt Democrats in the midterm elections just two weeks away.

On track to seek a post in the Democratic caucus leadership, Jayapal, Seattle’s representative in Congress, may now find her political skills in question. Why would she make public such a provocative letter at such a crucial moment for her party?

Jayapal claims it was an unauthorized step taken by someone on her staff before the letter had been fully vetted. Her office has refused to explain how such a foolish move might have happened. Meanwhile, Politico is reporting that an unnamed source claims “Jayapal personally approved the letter’s release on Monday.”

If the incident was a staffer’s fault, that speaks to poor management on Jayapal’s part. If she did it herself and is avoiding blame by calling it a staff error, that is even worse.

There’s nothing wrong with trying to seek a way out of the Ukraine crisis that avoids an escalation into the use of nuclear weapons, but with Putin eagerly looking for cracks in the Western alliance and Republicans always eager to portray liberals as weak, Jayapal’s screw-up helps no one — least of all herself.

