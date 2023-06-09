It’s been a long time since I’ve had children in middle or high school, but memories of carpools, extracurricular activities, searching for tutors and nagging about homework and college applications sometimes interrupt the calmness of empty-nesthood.

Though my kids grew up in a household with two college-educated parents, I admit, we could have used a little help from an organization like Empowering Youth & Families Outreach.

For 20 years EYFO has nurtured, tutored, advised, counseled, directed and championed Seattle area students to help them realize their academic goals.

From tutoring to tracking down college scholarships to actually taking students on tours of colleges, EYFO fills in the gaps of a traditional K-12 education. Because it focuses primarily, but not solely, on children of color with no regard to income, its programs put action behind the phrase “equity in education.”

I met EYFO’s Founder and Executive Director Charlett Shoecraft in January at the annual MLK Prayer Breakfast, where she received an award for her accomplishments in education. She invited me to a college and cultural tour of Atlanta, and Tuskegee and Montgomery, Alabama.

There, I joined 21 students and chaperones at Spelman and Morehouse colleges and Clark Atlanta and Emory universities. They later traveled to the Legacy Museum in Montgomery.

I met Seattleite Aniyah Grant at Emory, where she’s a rising sophomore.

Grant didn’t need a tutor while a senior at The Bush School so she became involved with EYFO through its College and Career Readiness program.

“We have one-on-one Zoom calls where we focus on scholarships, walking them through how to do an application, how to apply for FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and sometimes the parents will sit in so they can learn how to do the FAFSA,” said Taylor Shoecraft, director of EYFO’s college and career program nicknamed, Cop Every Op, and daughter of the founder.

The program’s premise is that a person needs more than just an education to be successful. They offer sessions on self control, healthy relationships and financial literacy.

Tutoring is focused not just on helping a student pass high school geometry, but getting them college-ready.

“They say they want to go to college but their GPA is really low,” said Taylor Shoecraft. “Our goal is to get them in college but also have them pay for it and graduate without debt. We know one of the ways to do that is to get that GPA up so we can help you get more scholarships.”

This is a big year for EYFO. Students with the program have earned $2 million in scholarships, including to Georgia State, San Diego State, Clark Atlanta and the University of Washington, among other schools. And later this year EYFO will move into its new home at 7930 Rainier Avenue South in the Rainier Beach area.

Grant didn’t need tutoring but she did need help paying for Emory. She got some financial aid from the private college, but EYFO helped her get enough extra support that her roughly $70,000 yearly college expenses are nearly fully paid.

“It felt nice to have structured guidance as for what I should be looking for in my applications, what I should be looking for in schools and just how to navigate the college scene because it is a big adjustment going from living with your parents to going across country,” said Grant, who’s majoring in nursing.

“Here you have to learn how to be an adult and learn to do things for yourself.”

Student support from EYFO doesn’t stop once they enter college. The students create scholarship profiles that staffers use to continue to look for scholarships for the college students that may be more in line with their major.

Those who do need tutoring in order to get into college get a personalized one-on-one education plan and help from students from Seattle Pacific University and STEM Tutoring.

BobbiJean Pipkin’s relationship with EYFO started in middle school, continued while at Cleveland High School before she moved out of state. Growing up in foster care, Pipkin met Charlett Shoecraft at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church and created such a bond that Pipkin returned to Seattle during the summer to be a part of EYFO’s Summer Leadership program.

“It definitely changed my life and built the career I have now,” said Pipkin, who graduated from Legacy High School in Las Vegas, the University of Nevada-Reno and Pepperdine’s Caruso School of Law in 2021. She’s now director of legal affairs for a sports/entertainment management agency but would like to one day work for the NFL. “I give credit to Ms. Charlett. She’s had my back through everything,” she said.

Getting into college could likely become harder for Black students as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected soon to rule on the issue of affirmative action in college admissions that stems from two lawsuits.

If the use of race in admissions is struck down, some colleges have said the number of Black students admitted would decrease drastically. That would tilt the scale away from achieving equity in education.

I recently wrote a column about a Seattle nonprofit that helps prepare Black boys for success academically and in their personal lives as Black men. A reader wrote to say that there should also be an organization to help white students. Such sentiment speaks to the need for more organizations like EYFO. Public education institutions often use the term equity in deciding where to put its resources. But they often are met with pushback from groups and individuals who see a gain by one group as a loss for another.

Personal and corporate funders can and do step up, such as U.S. Bank, which supports EYFO’s summer program, and the city of Seattle and School’s Out Washington, which provides grants.

To achieve equity in education, it will require us to think outside of the school district and the classroom. True equity will come when we use our community resources to help empower our youth and families with the tools needed for successful lives.