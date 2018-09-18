Trade has made America and the world richer. The trade war now being unleashed threatens that prosperity.

Where does your “American” car come from?

Odds are the components that make up your vehicle traveled a long and winding road to your driveway, along a supply chain that might have included three or four continents. According to government regulators, the car with the most “American” content is a Honda, and 25 percent of its parts come from overseas.

A similar process is repeated thousands upon thousands of times, in industry after industry, for products consumers use every day.

When those supply chains are disrupted, consumers and businesses have to adjust. A typhoon in the Pacific might interrupt the flow of parts for days or even weeks. Prices go up, vendors lose markets and buyers shift to other suppliers.

Natural disasters are a risk that must be considered. We accept and control for those risks. It’s the unnatural — government-imposed — disruptions such as tariffs that are much harder to accept.

The sticker price of tariffs is bad enough, and it just went up by another $200 billion with the announcement Monday of additional tariffs on Chinese imports. But the even greater long-term cost of tariffs is the disruption to supply chains and markets. Higher prices might mean we’ll pay more for food and clothing. Broken supply chains will drive some companies out of business and destroy jobs.

Our company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, headquartered in Pullman, isn’t in that dire a strait. But tariffs are nevertheless wreaking havoc on our business processes. At SEL, we source slightly more than half our parts from suppliers here in the United States. The rest come from overseas. We are spending millions more because of tariffs.

That’s millions not being used to create new products and serve more customers. And that doesn’t include the time wasted dealing with unnecessary paperwork, looking for new suppliers, and working overtime to maintain supply-chain relationships.

And who is going to invest in new plant and equipment under those circumstances, when tariffs continue to mount even as the stated goal is to get rid of all the tariffs and restrictions? A 25 percent tariff on integrated circuits is not going to inspire anyone to invest capital in a new chip production facility — not when they have no idea what the political or economic situation is going to be five years down the road, or five months. That’s the contradiction at the heart of the current trade strategy. It’s political, not economic.

If the ultimate goal is to eliminate tariffs, imposing them seems contrary to the goal. The costs and risks are too high and, as we’ve already seen, the reaction is much more likely to be a retaliatory tariff than an abject surrender.

A more effective response would deal with bad behavior by trading partners through established international mechanisms such as the World Trade Organization, while working with allies to apply pressure against those breaking the rules. At the same time, engaging in negotiations with a positive agenda to lower barriers and increase access to markets would remove the need for our partners to react with retaliatory tariffs of their own.

It would also involve getting our own house in order by reducing or eliminating domestic subsidies, quotas and mandates that the government uses to pick winners and losers and reward the well-connected at the expense of everyone else.

Protectionism is pandemic. More of it makes things worse, not better. On trade, the United States can be the “shining city upon a hill” that President Ronald Reagan often referred to, setting the example of a nation that respects the right of individual Americans to trade with other individuals across international borders. We need to teach it, but first we need to practice it here at home.

Why? Because trade is inherently good. The voluntary, mutually beneficial exchange of goods and services promotes prosperity and well-being across the board. Expansion of global trade over the past 50 years has helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. It has made America and the world richer. The trade war now being unleashed threatens that prosperity.

The rising tide of trade lifts all boats. But the waves of disruption caused by tariffs are going to swamp millions.