Every parent appreciates the joy of birthdays. That look on my son’s face is priceless as he tears through layer upon layer of packaging before he can enjoy that special new toy.

And what exactly to do with all our packaging waste?

It overflows our bins. It floats through our bodies of water. It litters our parks. It piles up in landfills.

It’s become almost impossible to head out for a walk and not hear the distinctive crack and pop of your foot coming down on an empty plastic bottle.

In Washington, more than 50% of consumer paper and packaging is going to landfills or incineration each year. That adds up to $104 million worth of valuable materials that could be collected and remade into new products. Washington’s recycling rates have been on the decline for the last decade.

Our cities and our residents are shouldering increasing costs for recycling, with increases of up to 30% over the past seven years. Sadly, this means many locations have cut back services.

That’s why the WRAP Act (House Bill 1131) must make its way to the governor’s desk.

The bill will modernize the way our state manages recycling, putting costs of the system onto producers of packaging and paper and significantly increasing our recycling rate. Not only will producers pay for curbside recycling services, but they will be incentivized through the fee structure to reduce unnecessary packaging and design products that are more recyclable. That means producers of difficult-to-recycle products like chip bags would pay higher fees while easier-to-recycle products like paper and aluminum would have lower fees. This program is already used in neighboring British Columbia, where their recycling program collects more than 90% of all packaging and paper from residents.

With producers covering the costs of recycling, many jurisdictions that have had to cut services in recent years will be able to reinstate those higher service levels. It will expand curbside recycling to the 11 rural Washington counties with no program at all.

The bill will create a statewide list of recyclable materials, reducing the confusion we all feel when sorting our recyclables.

The WRAP Act also incorporates mandates for use of post-consumer recycled content for plastic packaging and products. Containers, cups, nursery plant pots and more would be made from the items you toss in your recycling bin.

Lastly, the WRAP Act incorporates a deposit return system for beverage containers. This would mean paying a $0.10 deposit on all cans and bottles that you’d get back by returning the container. States with these systems have 65%-85% recycling rates for beverage containers, according to estimates from the Container Recycling Institute. Washington’s is estimated to be 28%. It also means less debris on highways, in parks and in other public places. Importantly, the bottles and cans can more easily be recycled into new food-grade bottles and cans, reducing the use of virgin oil and gas.

These three components work together to create a robust and revamped recycling system for Washington, significantly decreasing waste and carbon emissions while yielding huge savings for local governments and ratepayers.

I envision a recycling system that begins with my son’s birthday gift: Its minimal packaging waste is easily recycled and reused to make more sustainable packaging. Our walks along Puget Sound are clear of litter. My kids get excited about recycling by collecting beverage containers and donating the deposits to our food bank.

Join our movement by sharing your support or your own personal story with lawmakers from your district by emailing them or calling the toll-free hotline (800-562-6000).