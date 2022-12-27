Third Avenue in downtown Seattle carries a handful of labels. It’s a transit lifeline, moving more people per peak hour than any other transit street in the U.S. or Canada, pre-pandemic. It’s the lobby of our city, where many enter and begin to experience downtown. It’s where people live, commute, shop and work. But Third Avenue is also widely associated with human suffering, disorderly conduct and other outcomes of social neglect.

Third Avenue’s importance extends far beyond the geographic boundaries of downtown Seattle. It connects people throughout the city and region to their jobs, many of which can’t be performed remotely. In 2019, before the pandemic, more than 50,000 people a day boarded a bus along Third, despite the urban design and other challenges that create such a dismal experience. What should be one of the most vibrant streets in our city consistently falls well short of that aspiration and is instead an area many avoid.

Now, there’s a collective effort to transform this vital downtown corridor. The Third Avenue Vision, led and commissioned by the Downtown Seattle Association, provides the framework for a resolution in support of re-imagining this essential thoroughfare, which was passed by the Seattle City Council earlier this year. This move signals momentum for the public and private sectors to come together to redesign the street (and the experience) into one of the best in the country. We have the opportunity and obligation to truly meet the needs of transit riders, pedestrians, residents and businesses, and to expand the way the street is used.

Fulfilling this potential and vision requires starting with the basics. People need to feel safe and welcome on Third Avenue. Residents coming down from their homes should feel secure as they walk down the block. Transit should be efficient and accessible. Workers should feel comfortable at their jobs in the area. People with unmet basic needs should find support. And visitors to Seattle should not have to be warned to avoid Third Avenue.

Sadly, the street has recently seen a concentration of people involved in illicit commercial activity (selling drugs or stolen property), with some associated violence; people with profound mental illness; people buying and using drugs, some — though not all — living unsheltered nearby. This has created an environment that is and feels unsafe and unhealthy for all. Infrastructure and design improvements can help. We can widen the sidewalks and enhance lighting and landscaping. But for meaningful, systemic and lasting change we must focus on connecting social services, active case management and housing opportunities to those in crisis, responding quickly and consistently until the situation improves.

Fortunately, we have strong alignment and agreement about the importance of acting on these goals, which has led to a new, coordinated response between social service agencies and the Seattle Police Department to address and intervene in the illegal and harmful behavior along Third Avenue and the surrounding area. Importantly, this initiative was designed and is being implemented by social service providers who have expertise, lived experience and a proven record of helping those in crisis on our streets. They’ve been backed by the Mayor’s Office and local businesses, demonstrating the emergence of a common vision for problem-solving.

Helping those who are hurting and holding accountable those who are harming others must be our first priority. However, we also have an opportunity to create a street where the best urban amenities converge — frequent transit service, sidewalk cafes, trees and flowers, thriving small businesses, arts and culture, active storefronts and a comfortable place to wait for the bus. A street where people are getting the help they need. A place people seek out rather than avoid.

Based on the vision laid out by DSA, the Seattle City Council appropriated funding in the 2022-23 budget for a Third Avenue transit study. This will allow us to assess the pandemic’s effect on how people travel to and through the city and develop the right plan to optimize high-capacity transportation through downtown. It’s a critical first step to move toward a new, 21st century vision for Third Avenue.

Now is the time to come together to help our city and county leaders carry a new vision for Third Avenue to the finish line. We can’t afford to wait to put a plan into motion.