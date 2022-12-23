My granddaughter will be with her other grandparents on Christmas this year, so she received her presents early from me and my wife. I got to spend a few hours trying to decipher the directions for assembling her newly unwrapped princess castle.

I’m not complaining. She was with me through the whole process and spending any time with that little girl is a joy.

When I walk through the neighborhood with her, it is a journey of discovery. When she’s at our house, I am drawn into her fantasy play. She teaches me ballet moves or calls me in for a “doctor’s appointment” or has me help her build a fort out of chairs and blankets or insists that I voice her favorite puppets or invites me to climb a staircase with her that has magically turned into a snowy mountain. Her imagination is endless. So is her humor. So is her energy.

The standard cliché about being a grandparent is that it is a wonderful role because, at the end of a visit, you get to give the kid back to the parents. To me, that take on it is too negative.

Yes, it is a relief not to have the ultimate responsibility for a grandchild, but what is particularly special about that bit of distance is the perspective it gives. As a parent, the worries and duties and hectic routine of raising a family can overwhelm. As a grandparent, it is easier to appreciate the sheer wonder and privilege of watching a little person new to the world grow and learn and explore.

My granddaughter is definitely an explorer and often this nearly 5-year-old surprises me with what is on her mind. This week, she asked, “Where did the first baby come from before there were mommies and daddies?” It was a precocious variation of the question that human beings have asked since our species first began to contemplate existence: How did our universe begin and what was there before the beginning?

At Christmas, we are invited to contemplate big questions like that. After all, the Nativity tale is centered on a child whose birth echoes across the ages. Setting aside theology, I believe the Christmas story suggests that every child could offer humanity a new opportunity to rise, to evolve, to transcend. Like my granddaughter, each new visitor to this planet brings the potential for great things. Some are able to reach that potential; tragically, far too many arrive in circumstances that dim the chances for that potential ever to be realized.

Nevertheless, Christmas keeps hope glimmering — the hope that love and innocence and generosity will outlast hate and cruelty and greed; the hope that every child might thrive and play a part in saving our world.

