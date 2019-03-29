The debt-collection industry pushes squeezed consumers further into debt.

Washington is an especially good state for debt collectors, allowing them to charge 12 percent interest after they have received surprise court judgments against people who fall behind on their bills. Small debts can be pumped up into big ones by collection firms that race to court rather than work out payment plans with unwary debtors. This practice is so lucrative that some of the state’s top collection firms have imposed lawsuit quotas on their agents, according to industry sources who spoke to The Seattle Times.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons