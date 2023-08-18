What is the value of news on social media, search, and other platforms that freely aggregate headlines, snippets and even photos so that most people never feel the need to click through and read a whole story?

This question is at the heart of recent efforts around the world to level the playing field between technology platforms and news organizations, in order to make Big Tech firms pay for the news they use.

But whereas tech companies like Google and Meta have sought to narrow the discussion to focus on click-through rates and the value of the traffic they provide to publishers, this approach disregards the ways that journalism improves the platforms for all users, even if they don’t click through on a headline.

Now, a new study finds that the value of news is far higher than policymakers or publishers think it is, at least on Google search, which accounted for the majority of Google’s $283 billion in revenue last year.

The study, conducted by FehrAdvice & Partners AG on behalf of the Swiss Media publishers’ association with oversight by leading academics, assessed the value of journalistic content on the Google search engine in Switzerland and its impact on user behavior and satisfaction. It concluded that the market share of Google searches that use media content is estimated at about $440 million per year.

Swiss lawmakers have been exploring whether the country should adopt ancillary copyright or licensing approaches akin to the EU or Australia but cited a lack of evidence to inform their policymaking and sought to put a price tag on the value of news before designing any new regulations.

The study, conducted in January and February, involved an online experiment with 1,573 representative respondents from Switzerland.

The authors note that “a majority of people use aggregators like Google as their first point of contact with the information ecosystem to search for relevant information,” and often don’t even click through or beyond the first page because their needs are met, meaning that the very presence of specific information gained through search provides inherent value that click-through rates and referral traffic don’t capture.

This retention of value within the platform may discourage the production of high-quality journalistic content, according to the authors.

For years, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and Google have curated journalistic content mostly without licensing it or compensating publishers even as they cornered the digital advertising market, enjoying record profits while the news industry suffered historic economic woes. Simple lists of headlines and low-quality photos evolved over the years into substantial summaries with high-quality photos that often preclude the need to read further, much less click through to a news website.

Discussions about whether Big Tech should pay for the news they use, and how much publishers should be compensated, have been mired in debates over the relative value of referral traffic and focused on the individual outlet level. The lack of data about the link between revenue and traffic, and the challenge of obtaining data from platforms to enable publishers to make meaningful assessments, have hampered publishers and policymakers from establishing the true value of news on a given platform.

This study, however, sought to step back from assessing the value of a specific outlet-platform relationship to try to understand the value that Google search, which accounts for more than 90% of searches, obtains from the news industry. It negates claims by Google and Meta that news is a relatively insignificant aspect of their platforms.

It suggests that if Google did not have a dominant monopoly position in web search and faced serious competition, fair compensation for the value that media content provides to Google search would amount to about 40% of total revenue, or approximately $176 million per year in Switzerland alone.

The study emphasizes the need for a balanced information ecosystem, with cooperation between media platforms and content providers to ensure sustainability and enable democratic governance.

Among its key points:

Different types of searches: Not all searches are informational, meaning that journalism is probably less important if someone is searching for a product or trying to figure out how to get somewhere. The study estimates that information searches account for about 55% of all internet searches.

Importance of journalistic content: The integration of journalistic content in Google search results positively affects user satisfaction and success rates. Users prefer search results that include journalistic content and are willing to pay more for it. The absence of such content may lead users to explore alternative platforms, indicating that journalism creates significant value to Google search by improving the utility and perception of search. But Google holds back commercial value from the publishers because it retains most visitors in its ecosystem.

Fair distribution of value: To maintain robust and innovative information ecosystems, a fairer and more balanced distribution of profits among all stakeholders is essential. The authors conclude that ancillary copyright may help achieve this goal. Legislation that requires good-faith negotiations by platforms to license news content may also help.

This study confirms the crucial role of news content in the Google search engine, as users prioritize quality, completeness, trust, and up-to-dateness when seeking information. The integration of journalistic content increases user satisfaction and success rates, highlighting the value users place on news reporting. For the ecosystem’s sustainability, it is essential to distribute the generated value fairly among all participants involved.

As Google and Meta face off with governments around the world, they have said they will cut off access to news in Canada rather than comply with that country’s recently passed Online News Act. They threatened to do the same in California and the broader U.S. if similar efforts pass there.

The companies claim that news comprises a very small portion of content on their platforms and that people aren’t really that interested in news. But this study underscores how this view is myopic and disingenuous.

Studies in other markets would be helpful and enable local dynamics to be considered in any efforts to improve fair compensation frameworks. About a dozen countries around the world — including the U.S., Brazil, India, Indonesia, and South Africa — are considering new regulation to compel Google, Meta and other key platforms to license or pay for content from news outlets.

By understanding the significance users attach to news content on platforms like Google, policymakers can cultivate a balanced ecosystem that enables quality journalism and user satisfaction by improving the distribution of revenue to those who create much of this value.

This was originally published at Tech Policy Press.