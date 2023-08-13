At the second anniversary of the abrupt and chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, we must consider the plight of Afghan allies still there, the emotional toll on U.S. veterans and the legacy we left behind.

For more than two years, a vast coalition of volunteers has worked tirelessly to ensure that the U.S. upholds its promise to take care of the hundreds of thousands of Afghan allies who served alongside U.S. forces for decades and want to call America home. Specifically, groups like the Evacuate our Allies Coalition, #AfghanEvac and the Association of Wartime Allies, where I serve as a data science principal, have captured the untold stories of about 20,000 Afghans left behind.

Since the fall of Kabul, fear has gripped Afghanistan. One Afghan, who asked to remain anonymous due to security concerns, spoke of escalating violence against those who cooperated with the United States. They wrote to me, “The situation is not good for those who worked with the U.S. forces. We are being targeted and threatened because of our affiliation.”

The threat is not limited to those who cooperated directly with American forces. Family members are also at risk. A distressed parent, speaking on behalf of their family, pleaded, “My husband was taken away by the Taliban three weeks ago. We don’t know where he is or if he is still alive. They come to my house every other day, asking about me. My children and I are in hiding now.”

An electrical engineer who has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers since 2009 shared his desperate situation: “My family and I are seriously threatened. I am hiding myself in different locations to avoid being targeted. My kids are not going to school due to the fear of being kidnapped or killed.”

The testimonials from U.S. veterans who feel a deep moral injury from the withdrawal are equally poignant. Veterans across the country feel profoundly betrayed and guilty. One veteran wrote, “I feel like we abandoned those who risked their lives to help us,” encapsulating a sentiment many others feel.

The Afghan Adjustment Act offers hope of correcting the failures of that evacuation. The act would create opportunities for those left behind to come to the United States and start their lives alongside their American partners.

The act seeks to provide a pathway to permanent residency for Afghans now in the U.S. under humanitarian parole, providing them the stability and security they desperately need to rebuild their lives. Notably, it addresses these individuals’ need for mental health support, recognizing the traumatic experiences many have endured. The act will also expand the eligibility of the Special Immigrant Visa program, allowing more Afghans to apply.

This September, the Senate returns from recess and will have the opportunity to take up the National Defense Authorization Act in conference. This is an opportunity for the Senate to include the AAA through a process called a Motion to Instruct, which former U.S. Sen. John McCain used in 2016 when faced with the sunsetting of the original Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program. It allowed congressional negotiators to save thousands of visas for our Afghan allies — a process that the Senate can do again with the AAA.

The price of greatness is responsibility. Two years after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, we are compelled to reflect, reckon with the consequences and strive for solutions to the problems we created. If the United States is to remain great, we must take responsibility for the complex tapestry of consequences that is the legacy of Afghanistan. As we navigate this legacy, let us not forget the human lives at the center of it all — their stories, their struggles and our responsibility to them.