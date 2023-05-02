It can be easy to take health for granted. If you’re sick, you might visit the urgent care or get antibiotics. To avoid getting sick, you get your rest, wash hands frequently and stay up to date on your vaccines.

For families who have a child with cancer, however, taking health for granted is a luxury they cannot afford. They’re anxiously looking for a superhero to sweep in and heroically save their child. Some, after already trying chemotherapy and other more invasive treatments.

Due to the awe-inspiring power of science and research, cancer-fighting superheroes exist today and have found a way to use tiny white blood cells in the immune system to help patients fight the disease. This game-changing experimental treatment called cancer immunotherapy uses a patient’s own T cells that are “reprogrammed” into CAR T cells so that they can hunt down and destroy cancer cells wherever they are hiding in the body.

At Seattle Children’s, we are celebrating a major milestone. In just over a decade, Seattle Children’s Therapeutics has enrolled 500 children, teens and young adults from across the United States and countries around the world including China, India, Brazil, Ethiopia, England and France in CAR T-cell immunotherapy clinical trials.

Reaching this milestone is worthy of celebration and I am proud of all that that has been accomplished and discovered by my talented colleagues that has directly impacted families and saved children’s lives. This is also an opportunity to step back and reflect on the sustainability of pediatric medical research.

President Biden signed funding measures for pediatric cancer research into law last year, but still more is necessary to address the extreme disparities in research funding. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and others report that the federal government allocates only four percent of its cancer research budget to pediatric research. Four percent! While pediatric cancer is gratefully rare, it is the number one cause of death by disease for children.

Because young people represent a smaller percentage of the population fighting various types of diseases, it results in less financial gain for companies seeking a return on their investment in treatments and cures. That reality leads research institutions like Seattle Children’s to rely heavily on philanthropy and grant funding to continue making advances in treatment. Increased federal funding for pediatric cancer research would not only help fund future cures, but also better enable research institutions doing work to address systemic disparities that persist.

For research institutions to address lower enrollment rates for people of color in clinical research trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Minority Health and Health Equity (OMHHE) recommends identifying barriers to enrollment for underrepresented populations, improving data collection and quality for underrepresented populations, making underrepresented populations more inclined to join clinical trials by providing innovative trainings and education, and increasing training for diverse clinical trial investigators and other researchers.

In addition to OMHHE’s recommendations, we also must fund and train early career scientists historically underrepresented in biotech in the development of therapeutics for childhood conditions. At Seattle Children’s Research Institute, we recently launched and are actively recruiting candidates for the Invent at Seattle Children’s Postdoctoral Scholars Program. This is a $45 million investment in partnership with the Washington Research Foundation in training early career scientists historically underrepresented in or excluded from biotech in the development of therapeutics for childhood conditions.

Even with this progress, more funding is needed to make gains. If we are to discover the superheroes that will create future treatments for young patients and increase the speed at which we break down systemic inequities, it’s time for increased public investment for pediatric health care research by our lawmakers.

Every child we treat is worthy of that investment and every family deserves the hope these groundbreaking clinical and research innovations can deliver.