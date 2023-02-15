Imagine the sudden angst of surveillance pilots from distant galaxies.

For decades — maybe centuries — their counterparts have flown probes into the Earth’s atmosphere to check on the latest self-destructive activities of the planet’s primitive inhabitants. On these expeditions, the visitors from far away generally have done nothing more dangerous than scare some cows and freak out a few farmers who looked up into the sky at the wrong time. The worst that has happened is a crash or two that gave the U.S. government a mysterious aircraft and a couple of extraterrestrial corpses to hide away in the Nevada desert. They were routine missions that ended with a light-speed cruise back home to report on the latest bizarre phenomenon on the third planet from the Sun (such as the Kanye West/President Donald Trump dinner).

But now, a big Chinese spy balloon has put everyone down on the ground on edge. Instead of ignoring UFOs, suddenly the American military is shooting at any odd flying object that cannot be identified. After the balloon, three more have been blasted from the sky.

This used to be easy duty for the aliens, but with missiles zinging everywhere, they may no longer be eager for Earth assignments. At a minimum, they will be demanding hazard pay and, maybe, the right to shoot back.

