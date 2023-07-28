It’s a Wednesday, and Myra Platt is in distress.

Not only is she coping with the shuttering of Book-It Repertory Theatre, the distinguished company she and Jane Jones helmed as co-artistic directors for three decades, but she is in the throes of COVID-19.

It’s as if the pandemic can’t leave her alone.

“I don’t know what the answer is. It’s a really bad day,” Platt said by phone, 10 days after the final performance of Book-It’s last show, “Solaris,” on July 9. Like so many theater companies, Book-It, which Platt refers to as her “firstborn” and as Jones’ “only child,” was leveled in part by the shutdown, the loss of audiences and money, and the struggle to get both back at a level sustainable for more than one season. A disagreement with the direction a new artistic director was taking the company didn’t help matters.

As the virus did with Platt and Jones, this news comes at a terrible time. Books, of all things, are under siege, like the climate and democracy. Cultural gathering spaces in Seattle and the region are in trouble. The connection everyone says they need right now is happening in airports and on Instagram, not in a darkened auditorium where patrons share a single purpose — respect for the written and spoken word.

Book-It was not alone in this fight. An excellent if soul-crushing New York Times piece details a similar situation nationwide, and lists Seattle’s ACT among companies that have been forced to cut back. Even shows at the powerhouse Mark Taper Forum in L.A. have been “indefinitely paused.”

Our region is different, we like to say. We’re just as smart, sophisticated, well-read and worldly as any big city. But you must remember this: Seattle was awarded UNESCO’s City of Literature designation in 2017, joining such bookworm-infested siblings as Edinburgh, Dublin, Iowa City and Durban.

Maybe we should give it back, if we can’t keep a theater based on literary homage afloat.

The plot that led to the fall of Book-It:

The pandemic, of course, not just reopening from the shutdowns but building up enough capital to stay open in these new times. For example, understudies were never a significant part of theater budgets, but now they are, Platt said. It costs double to ensure the show always goes on. Big, reliable donors are fading. Ticket sales and subscriptions, never enough to keep Book-It going, also withered as people shed their masks and moved on — to the surge of other activities, not to the theater.

“I don’t know what the audience for theater is in Seattle anymore,” Platt said. She and Jones, like artistic leaders across the region, struggled to reach potential patrons among the tech crowd and found it a “conundrum.”

“Plus, people don’t care. They don’t care about theater anymore. I think that people who are converts, really show up. I think people who experiment with going to the theater don’t realize what it means to be engaged,” she says.

She’s on to something.

When we find a product or service we like, we become repeat customers: the Pike Place Market vendor who always has the perfect gift, or the neighborhood coffee shop with perfectly roasted beans. Bookstores, even: Where do you take visitors and newcomers? Where do you go for some quiet time on the weekends? To your favorite bookstores. (Raise your hand if you’ve ever gone to a bookshop to buy a gift and come out with a pile of books, mostly for you.)

We can’t seem to do this with theater. Buying tickets online and making a trip to Seattle Center, where Book-It shared theater space, was too much. Platt said one night at a performance of “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Klay,” adapted from Michael Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, a patron turned to her and said, “Oh my God, I could hardly find this place!”

But Book-It offered a chance to buy something you hold in your mind, not in your hand. Jones and Platt turned some of our most creative authors’ words into living, breathing things. Their scripts were faithful to prose, even the descriptions and narrative. What’s better than the words put down in “Double Indemnity” or “Snow Falling on Cedars” or “Cry, the Beloved Country” other than hearing them spoken aloud? In a cinematic universe of reboots, re-imaginings and revisits, Book-It was the real deal.

Make no mistake, Book-It was an employer, if you want to look at the hard economic stats. A full season provided work for hundreds of artists, stage crew, dialogue coaches — all the roles necessary to put on shows. Some were local regulars and others went to Broadway, Platt pointed out. That launchpad, and that regular employment, is gone. Keep in mind all that was done in a shared space on the bottom floor of Seattle Center. No matter how popular, shows could not be extended. The company had to make the choice between continuing with quality productions and expending time and effort on finding and paying for a permanent home for Book-It. In this city? You can’t do both.

You can’t talk about books without talking about efforts to ban them and to fight book bans, and Book-It did the latter, too. The company aimed lessons about the First Amendment and freedom to read at kids in the sixth through ninth grades, a critical age when reading gives way to other pursuits. The pandemic snuffed that out, Platt said. Local schools couldn’t take up that programming again because they are scrambling to catch up with the learning loss.

When it’s becoming a popular sport for just a few to decide what others get to read, this kind of literacy education is crucial. And for students that age, Platt correctly points out, banned books become “the cool books.” And cool books are the ones kids want to read, which makes efforts to ban them even more ridiculous.

What would it take to put all this back? The $2 million minimum has been bandied about. But when everything costs more every year, a company needs more than enough for just one season. Its leaders need enough money to plan and sustain the next season, and the one after that. A check made out to Book-It for the sum of $2 million would be first aid, not a full and healthy life. Single-donor systems are perilous, as many area arts organizations have found out when a donor’s priorities or circumstances change. Fewer people attend, fewer donors are available or willing to fund year in and year out and help companies thrive and grow on word-of-mouth, and here we are: A City of Literature with no Book-It.