U.S. Rep. Adam Smith has worked hard in Congress toward comprehensive immigration reform and has been a strong voice in the nation’s capital for Washington’s military interests. Voters should re-elect him to represent the 9th District.

Smith has lived his whole life in the area he has represented in Congress since 1997 — a district that stretches north from Tacoma to South Seattle and east into Bellevue.

Despite Republican control of Congress, Smith correctly believes the Democrats and moderate Republicans must keep pushing on important issues like immigration reform, health-care reform, income inequality and national defense.

Smith believes compromise and bipartisan cooperation can lead to comprehensive immigration reform, including a path to citizenship for participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program. For years before the current protests, Smith has been a powerful voice against the way the U.S. detains immigrants.

Smith says the Affordable Care Act has been nearly destroyed by the Trump administration but is not beyond redemption. Disappointingly, he opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Trade Promotion Authority. But he believes correctly that Congress should assert its authority over trade and veto the president’s tariffs. He also has opposed Congressional proposals to cut SNAP food benefits for the working poor.

Smith has drawn two opponents. Democrat Sarah Smith is an inexperienced candidate who lives slightly outside the district and is even more liberal than Smith, although they agree on many issues, including free college.

Republican Doug Basler, a businessman challenging Smith for a third time, believes career politicians are the real problem in government. Basler liked the tax cut and believes economic growth will balance out the deficit.

Smith should be re-elected in the 9th District.