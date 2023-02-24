Who among us has not bluffed his or her way through a speech, a term paper, a job presentation, or a performance review when the details, the research or the time devoted to the task were lacking? When you know you cannot deliver the goods, scrambling together a string of impressive words sometimes does the trick.

And sometimes not.

Was that what Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was up to in his State of the City address on Tuesday? The mayor talked about a “Downtown Activation Plan.” He talked about the need to confront the scourge of deadly drugs, hire more cops, find alternatives to cops, create more housing and do many other worthy things, but he did not actually detail how all this is going to happen. During his first year in office, Harrell has set the right tone of collaboration, moderation and practicality. Now, it is time for more than good vibes and good intentions.

Which is easy for a professional critic like me to say. I would not want the mayor’s job. The challenges facing the city and Seattle’s downtown, in particular, are like a nasty Rubik’s Cube — a 3-D puzzle with sharp-edged parts that twist against each other from all angles. If Harrell does not have his plan together, yet it is not a big shock. He faces monumentally tough challenges that have no simple fixes.

Then again, it’s the job he asked for.

