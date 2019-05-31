The editorial “Reform oversight of taxing districts” misses the primary responsibility of the Washington state auditor. The misuse of $500,000 by King County Drainage District No. 5 for seven years was due to a lack of required oversight. RCW 43.09.050 states the General Duties of the state auditor are “ … inspect the books of any person charged with receipt, safekeeping and disbursement of public funds.”

The state auditors’ statement that the district was “unauditable” due to lack of required financial reporting ignores the distinction between “financial” audits and “accountability” audits. An audit of source documents such as receipts, checks, invoices and inventories can detect fraud without financial reports.

I was deputy state auditor under State Auditor Bob Graham when the risk-based audit model was implemented. Risk-based auditing requires the auditor to identify the expectation of the audit client. For the state auditor, that client is the citizens of the state of Washington. The primary expectation of the public is the accountability of public funds, not an opinion on financial statements. Not conducting audits due to incomplete accounting reports is an easy out but fails to meet the interests of the auditors’ client, the citizens of Washington state.

Keith D. Lougheed, Olympia