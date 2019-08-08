The big crop of candidates running for seven Seattle City Council seats has now been weeded out, and the 14 contenders remaining offer a clear choice for city voters. Yes, three leftwing incumbents managed to come out on top in their races, indicating there was no throw-the-socialist-bums-out wave. Still, none of the three got a 50% share of the votes cast. Meanwhile, all the candidates backed by the Chamber of Commerce came through and will be on the ballot in November.

The money fight will be between business-oriented groups in one corner and labor unions in the other. The philosophical fight will be between activists and pragmatists with all of them claiming the progressive label. This still could be a change election for Seattle, or it may simply reinforce the status quo. Most likely, it will be something in between. However it goes, look forward to some entertaining rounds of political pugilism.

