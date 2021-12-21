West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has raised all kinds of objections to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

He objected to the high cost and bargained more than a trillion bucks off the initial price tag. He argued that the legislation could add to inflation and hurt the economy, though mainline economists say it would do exactly the opposite. He looked askance at the extension of tax credits that have raised millions of families out of poverty, saying he feared some people getting the extra dollars would use them to buy drugs — or they’d get lazy and spend their days hunting instead of working.

For most of 2021, Biden and Democrats in Congress tried to address Manchin’s issues because they could not pass the bill in the evenly divided Senate without his vote. They changed this provision and that and whittled away at things he did not like. Yet, after giving assurances of eventual support, Manchin went on Fox News last Sunday and announced he would vote no on the bill that would have been the grandest achievement of the Biden presidency.

Oh, yes, he had reasons, but there was one reason he did not talk about much. That was the part of the bill aimed at fighting climate change. Here’s how The New York Times detailed the climate package of Build Back Better:

“The bill, as passed by the House, includes about $320 billion in tax incentives for producers and buyers of wind, solar and nuclear power. Electric vehicle customers would receive up to $12,500 in tax credits. Also included are $6 billion to make buildings more efficient and burn less fuel, $6 billion to replace gas-powered furnaces and appliances with electric versions, and billions more for research and development of new technologies to capture carbon dioxide from the air. Existing tax credits to lower the costs for homeowners of installing solar panels would be extended, as would credits for geothermal pumps and small wind turbines, covering up to 30% of the costs.”

Why would Manchin object to any of that sensible stuff, given the urgency of the climate crisis? Well, maybe, just maybe, it might have to do with the languishing coal industry in his state — the industry in which his family is heavily invested, the industry whose lobbyists give him his talking points, the industry that contributes so much money to his campaigns, the industry that loses more and more business as clean energy sources gain market share.

Does Manchin truly worry that poor people riding high on their tax credits will skip out of their jobs to go possum hunting? More likely his actual fear is that, if he votes against the fossil fuels industry, the coal companies will come hunting for him.

