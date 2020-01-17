Amazon spent $1.5 million dollars in the recent Seattle City Council election hoping to drive out the elected officials who proposed a head tax on big businesses. That money was not well spent because the negative reaction against Amazon’s intrusion into local politics instead drove the victorious campaigns of candidates who were not favorites of this town’s largest employer.

Now, spearheaded by the socialist firebrand Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the council is considering proposals of new, bigger taxes on business, and Amazon may be in a worse position than before.

