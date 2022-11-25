Wear a rainbow patch on your uniform and you will get a yellow card in a World Cup match. Wear a rainbow hat and security personnel will not allow you to enter a stadium. Wear rainbow paraphernalia of any kind on the street or in the Doha subway and you risk being accosted by an outraged local.

Such is the situation in Qatar where the World Cup is currently underway.

Bringing the planet’s biggest sporting event to the small Muslim monarchy has been controversial from the beginning. Qataris allegedly bribed members of the site selection committee to win their bid to host the event. After that, according to human rights groups, the Qataris ruthlessly exploited the army of foreign workers brought in to build six new soccer stadiums. Then, reneging on a prior agreement, Qatari officials outraged fans by banning beer sales.

The beer ban is of far less import than the apparent failure to follow through on a promise to relax the country’s strict laws against homosexuality. In a country that rarely sees a rainbow in the endlessly rainless skies, many Qataris are freaking out at any display of the rainbow symbol of LGBTQ rights.

Meanwhile, in an arguably less civilized country — the United States of America — a young man armed with an assault rifle and a pistol walked into a drag show in Colorado Springs’ only gay nightclub on Saturday night and started shooting. Five people were killed and many more wounded before a couple of brave patrons took the shooter down.

From Qatar to Colorado Springs and so many places in between, there are fundamentalist zealots who believe anyone whose sexual orientation varies from a heterosexual norm. The real perversion, though, is the belief that the ancient, ignorant biases of some holy book should be imposed on everyone. And the real deviants are those who imprison or, worse, gun down people who are merely seeking to live and love according to their own inclinations.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.