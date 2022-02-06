Latina women continue to face an unacceptable wage gap, making, on average, just 57 cents for every dollar made by a white man. One of the causes of the gender wage gap is the discriminatory treatment women face while pregnant and following birth that often forces them off the job and down the economic ladder. While there are many solutions needed, Congress has one solution ready and waiting for action: The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

I myself experienced pregnancy discrimination in the workplace a couple of years ago. I’m not alone. Many pregnant people face harsh treatment from employers when they’re pregnant, especially when they may need small changes to stay healthy and working. Employers all too often refuse to provide their pregnant employees — especially those in low-wage, physically-demanding jobs, who are disproportionately women of color — with the modest accommodations they may need on the job to stay healthy while pregnant. Instead, many workers are forced out of their job, forced into taking unpaid leave, or forced to continue working in unhealthy and unsafe conditions.

This treatment can snowball into lasting economic disadvantage, impeding women’s ability to stay attached to the workforce and advance their careers. This is reflected in the fact that the gender wage gap widens for working mothers — women’s earnings often plummet after they give birth, while men’s earnings don’t face the same penalty after they have kids. Often women’s earnings never recover from this drop. Failure to treat women equitably during pregnancy and after birth can impact the economic well-being of women and their families for their entire lives. This widening wage gap is often particularly devastating for Latina women, as 60% of Latina women are key breadwinners for their families.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act addresses this problem, and one of many important solutions in the fight for equal pay. The legislation would ensure that pregnant and postpartum workers are not forced off the job or denied the reasonable accommodations they need to stay healthy and working — like a temporary transfer, light duty, or modified work schedule. This will help make sure that pregnant workers can continue working and continue advancing their careers during their pregnancies. It is an important step toward ensuring that women’s labor is valued fairly and treated with respect.

Moreover, by helping to keep women attached to the workforce, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act will help businesses retain women — especially crucial at a time when many businesses are urgently searching for diverse talent. It will also help employers, especially smaller employers that might not have large HR departments or in-house counsel, by bringing much-needed clarity to a currently murky area of the law, helping them to understand their obligations and avoid costly litigation. That’s why so many major business groups are also supporting the bill — because it’s a win-win for employers and workers alike.

In Washington state, many employers and employees already benefit from the state-level pregnancy accommodations law, which passed in 2017. Pregnancy accommodations are a proven solution to a long-standing problem, and I am proud that the state has led the way on this issue. Women throughout the country deserve to have the same rights — rights which can provide an important foundation for a successful career.

The federal Pregnant Workers Fairness Act has passed the U.S. House twice, both times with overwhelming bipartisan support. In August, thanks to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s leadership, the legislation passed the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee with overwhelming bipartisan support. After committee passage, the senator urged that “we must pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act without delay.”

As we begin this new year, on behalf of the Latina community in Washington, we’re asking the Senate to heed Sen. Murray’s call to action. In 2022, the lasting economic disadvantage that so often accompanies pregnancy should be a thing of the past.