When I was a teenager, I used to take part in an early morning prayer group at my high school before the first period of the day. Maybe that is why the issue of routine prayers in schools has not always been especially high on my list of things to be outraged about. I figure most kids will ignore a formal prayer as easily as they daydream through Geometry class and, if so inclined, will offer up urgent prayers of their own when confronted with a pop quiz.

Nevertheless, I am fully sympathetic with the argument that school kids should never have someone else’s religion shoved down their throat, particularly if that person is in a position of authority.

A few years ago, Joe Kennedy, as an assistant football coach at Bremerton High School, brought a lawsuit against the school district for firing him after he insisted on conducting post-game prayers with team members in the middle of the field. The extent to which he had forced participation was unclear, at least in conflicting news reports at the time. It was left to the U.S. Supreme Court to sort things out and, unsurprisingly, the conservative court majority recently sided with Kennedy.

The justices affirmed Kennedy’s right to engage in what the coach described as “a short, private, personal prayer,” even though there were videos showing that Kennedy’s prayers were, at times, loud, long and delivered in the center of a big scrum of young athletes. The court majority ignored that evidence and left unanswered the question of how vigorously a teacher, coach or mentor for public school students can draw those students into a prayer circle before it becomes unconstitutional coercion.

While his case was being pushed through appeals, Kennedy became active on the conservative speaking circuit. He continued to insist he wanted his old job back and the Supreme Court decision made that happen. Nevertheless, just days after Bremerton High’s first football game this season, at the end of which Kennedy kneeled alone on the 50-yard line to pray, he resigned his job and headed back to the Sunshine State where he has been living for the past three years under the benevolent governance (for right-wing Christians) of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

I will leave it to others to question if Kennedy sincerely wanted to coach again in Bremerton or if he just made the claim to keep his case alive. I’ll just suggest that, while praying on the gridiron in the middle of a packed football stadium may be a personal act of devotion, it certainly is not private. No, the kind of prayer the coach was engaged in was more than a solitary chat with God, it was a public exhibition that amounted to proselytizing.

In the Book of Matthew, these words are attributed to Jesus: “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full.”

Kennedy has definitely gotten his reward. His display of religiosity has made him a hero to the well-heeled activists who want to see prayer returned to public schools. His national notoriety has given him the opportunity to hobnob with the likes of DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. He has a promotional website, a book coming out, and a movie in the works that is apparently centered on him.

It has all worked out rather well for the ex-coach. Still, it seems as if praying ostentatiously in the bright lights of a football stadium may not be what Jesus had in mind when he told his followers how to pray.

