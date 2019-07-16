Let’s face it, children are expensive. Parents have to feed them, house them, dress them, school them, pay their medical bills and sometimes get them out of the house only after paying for an extravagant wedding. With the proliferation of Airbnb units in private homes all across the city, will some cash-strapped moms and dads try to recoup part of their investment in offspring by renting out Jason or Jennifer’s bedroom – even before the kid moves out?

