Russia has suspended its participation in its last remaining nuclear weapons treaty with the United States. Sixty years after the Cuban missile crisis, the world is once again holding its breath as we teeter on the nuclear brink. If we are lucky enough to exhale, I fear we will draw the wrong lessons from the war in Ukraine.

Some will ask: Did Russia’s nuclear weapons prevent the escalation of a regional conflict into global Armageddon? If so, shouldn’t the world acquire more? No. This ruthless invasion was made possible by Russia using the cover of nuclear weapons to prevent others from checking its aggression. For states that have made the responsible decision to forsake nuclear weapons and are not part of a security arrangement with nuclear-armed states, this world in which some possess nuclear weapons and others don’t seems even more precarious.

Would Ukrainian nuclear weapons have deterred Russian aggression? Should, then, non-nuclear weapons states invest in acquiring nuclear weapons? Again, no. Nuclear weapons are as dangerous for current nuclear states as they are for aspirants. More weapons increase the risk of miscalculations and accidents. The entire cycle of nuclear production kills and harms workers and vulnerable communities. They are costly, especially for poorer countries, devouring precious resources away from lifesaving efforts in health care, food security, protection against rising sea levels and emerging droughts.

Three years into a pandemic on a rapidly warming planet, never has the argument for these expensive and dangerous weapons (that are, after all, meant to remain unused) seemed more absurd.

Would it then make sense to move away from strategic nuclear weapons held for deterrence toward tactical nuclear weapons that can be used in war? This question is evident in the Trump administration’s decision to pursue the reduced-payload nuclear warhead W76-2, weapons that make Washington state especially vulnerable. Again, no. This revives the fiction of a “limited” nuclear war. Even a relatively small exchange of nuclear weapons could end up destroying the planet. Furthermore, it is difficult to prevent the use of some nuclear weapons from escalating into a full-blown nuclear exchange, given how the “fog of war” renders decision-making volatile. This is why even nuclear doctrines that promise “no first-use” don’t differentiate between tactical and strategic weapons, drawing a clear line between nuclear and conventional weapons. An arms race to match Russia’s advantage in tactical nukes makes little sense. All nuclear weapons, big or small, have catastrophic effects.

Should we, then, renew efforts toward arms control negotiations — limiting the numbers and kinds of nuclear weapons as with treaties like New START — and return to strengthening norms against weapons proliferation, preventing more states from acquiring nuclear weapons? This likely will be the response among many nuclear policymakers and anti-nuclear advocates. It also appears the most pragmatic approach in a world where nuclear weapons remain a core component of the strategic doctrines of so many powerful states and political and corporate interests continue to drive nuclear weapons production and possession. And yet, this too may not be the right response.

All existing arms control and nonproliferation treaties sharply distinguish between nuclear energy, whose value as a carbon-neutral solution to a heating planet continues to rise, and nuclear weapons, whose toxic lethality is much more appreciated. Yet, if there is anything to be learned from the first war in a country with an active nuclear energy program, it’s that nuclear power plants are bombs waiting to explode. Power cuts and artillery fire at Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia could have been disastrous.

Nuclear arms control and nonproliferation unquestionably have made the last six decades safer, but they also suck up the energy and imagination of countless people, delaying the lesson we should take from this moment — nuclear weapons must be abolished.

Thanks to the long and hard work of many nuclear abolitionists, The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons now provides a legal framework for eliminating all nuclear weapons. Entering into force on Jan. 22, 2021, this much sought-after nuclear ban treaty prohibits the possession, production, testing, use, threat of use, transfer, or overseas stationing of nuclear weapons. Ninety-two non-nuclear weapons states have already signed on to it. It is time for nuclear weapons states and their allies to find the courage to endorse it — then bolster those efforts with investment away from nuclear power and toward renewable energy.

Whose heart does not break watching a belligerent state emboldened by its nuclear weapons arsenal again and again pummeling brave, innocent people into submission in places like Grozny, Aleppo and Mariupol, while powerful states understandably wary of rousing its nuclear ire watch from the sidelines? Why have we not pushed to disarm states like Russia, the U.S. and China that hold both massive stockpiles of nuclear weapons and large appetites for foreign policy aggression, while attending so closely to the nuclear ambitions of North Korea and Iran?

What if we awoke from this moment of despair with an urgent commitment to move to nuclear zero, soon?

If we are fortunate enough to step away from the nuclear precipice once again, I hope we can ask the only question that will matter: What is the path toward a safer and more sustainable world? And draw the only lesson that makes sense: The abolition of nuclear weapons and energy.