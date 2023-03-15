Shhh. Here’s a little secret.

Did you know there’s a “Sunshine Committee” advising the Legislature about government transparency? And that the Legislature created the committee to rein in burgeoning exceptions to the people’s right to know?

You are not supposed to know this. This year the Legislature decided it is no longer interested in Sunshine Committee proposals. But instead of openly acting to terminate the committee, legislators quietly expressed that it has become futile.

Metaphorically, the Sunshine Committee has been locked in a dark closet.

It is the first time in my eight years on the committee that the Legislature did not introduce a bill based on our recommendations. This follows three years in which Sunshine Committee bills were introduced but did not pass.

Why would the Legislature ignore its own advisory committee?

It’s a good question for Sunshine Week, when newspapers remind readers that an informed democracy requires an open and accountable government. I have some theories about it, shaped by eight years of frustration that culminated in my resigning from the volunteer Sunshine Committee in February.

Theory No. 1: Legislators lost enthusiasm for scaling back government secrecy after the Washington Supreme Court ruled in December 2019 that they are subject to the Public Records Act, just like other state and local officials.

The Legislature created the Sunshine Committee in 2008 to review disclosure exemptions and recommend whether to repeal, modify or retain them. For the first 11 years, legislators looked at committee recommendations in the abstract, believing they would apply to all other state and local officials except themselves. It is easier to support open government when the light shines on someone else.

The last time a Sunshine Committee bill passed was in April 2019, eight months before the Supreme Court ruling ended legislators’ illusions that they need not practice what they preach. Coincidence? I suspect not.

Theory No. 2: The Sunshine Committee was doomed to failure by its composition.

By statute, the committee has 13 members, including four “members of the public,” one media representative, one appointee of the state auditor, three government representatives and one member from each of the four legislative caucuses. In practice, transparency advocates (like myself) have been outnumbered. This has resulted in long, slow uphill battles to scale back disclosure exemptions, along with a few contentious votes to actually expand secrecy (most notoriously the 2019 proposal to create a new exemption for children’s 911 calls).

The biggest composition problem has been the choice of legislators. Overall the participation of legislative members has been poor. More importantly, the committee’s legislative members have not championed its work as necessary to get anything done. Our proposals went nowhere in eight of the 15 years since the Sunshine Committee began reviewing exemptions. This year the legislative members did not respond when asked to sponsor a bill.

The new silence on Sunshine proposals coincides with the Legislature claiming a “privilege” to keep its own communications secret. The assertion of privilege is the latest and most creative effort to avoid complying with the Public Records Act, following the failed 2019 legal effort and a vetoed bill to exempt the Legislature from the Act’s provisions.

In this climate, it is no wonder that the Sunshine Committee has fallen into darkness. If my theories are wrong, I invite the Legislature to revive the long list of unanimously approved Sunshine Committee proposals since 2008 that still await action.