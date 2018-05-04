Focusing your attention on optimizing what you have, and not lusting after what you don’t have, will make you a richer person.

MY mother gave me wit and grit and instilled in me the simple notion that doing the job in front of you, and doing it well, could lead somewhere good.

And this is how I came to own a house on Whidbey Island.

In 1996, I sold my share of a cooperative household in Seattle. By then I’d moved to a rental in Whidbey and fell in love with its seaside charm, so it occurred to me that with the fattest bank balance I’d ever had, I could actually buy a house. Never having had debt, I looked for something I could afford.

Everything was beyond reach, but on a snowy December day, I decided to check out a curiously low-priced house that had been on the market for a long time. It looked like just what I didn’t want: a drab, split-entry house in a subdivision. A box with windows. High-stepping through the snow, I went around to check out the back where I discovered stairs to a deck. And there I saw it — a view of the North Cascade Mountains and Puget Sound. That water view through a wall of glass windows turned the ugly house into a treasure

Only, I still couldn’t afford it. As I considered how much I might shave down the asking price ($315,000), I decided the house would need to be a site of production, not a site of consumption. In other words, if I took on debt, the house itself would need to produce an income equal to my monthly mortgage.

First, I assigned two large boats to the garage. People need to store their boats, right? K’ching: $200/month. Next, I decided I could rent the ground floor family room with private bath and private entrance. Maybe a housemate or a therapist’s office. K’ching: $400/month. I mentally stuck another housemate in the third bedroom. K’ching: another $300/month.

Then two things happened that I could not have predicted. First, I called a woman I knew was coming to Whidbey for a job and asked if she’d like to rent the family room. Instead, she suggested that we buy the house together. The bank, tired of this repo house on their books, dropped the price to $275,000 and put it on a three-day auction. No one but us noticed, and by Tuesday it was ours.

Fast forward nine years. My house partner quit her job and left, but not before she decided to convert the family room into a separate apartment. Through income from a book contract I was able to buy out her half. (Renting that apartment has since paid back a third of what I paid her.) Then, I converted the garage into a habitable space. Within 18 months it paid back the remodel cost. When Airbnb started, I was an early adopter so my guest room has produced a healthy income without cramping my style.

Beyond cleverness, this house has also produced so much joy and security. The joys of converting it into a luscious home for myself and meeting people who pass through my rentals. The security of a steady income and having both the luxury of living alone and the benefit of living in the same house with others.

All this is what I call FI (financially independent) thinking: That instead of having five of every thing, we should have five uses for every one thing we own. That ingenuity added to anything adds value. That sharing can halve the cost and possibly double the value. That investing our attention in optimizing what we have, not lusting for what we don’t have, can make us richer. That attention to what’s in front of you can lead to wealth beyond one’s wildest dreams.