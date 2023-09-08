Weeks after President Joe Biden hosted a trilateral summit with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, expectations remain sky-high. Washington calls the Camp David meeting “historic,” and suggests it would produce a “common vision” for Asian security. Even Beijing, a target of the trio’s security angst, claims it will lead to a “mini-NATO” in the Pacific.

Neither prediction is likely to become reality.

Let’s start with Beijing’s unrealistic perspective, which is easier to refute. In their Camp David Principles, Biden, Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called only for closer consultation on “regional challenges” (which, for these three, usually means provocations by China and North Korea) — but did not spell out any NATO-like commitment to defend one another. Since the United States already offers that military protection to its Asian client-states, South Korea and Japan, Camp David generated nothing more than a loose network under an American security umbrella. This is not a new alliance system, not even a trilateral one.

To understand why Washington’s view is also unrealistic, we need some background.

Tokyo has been haunted for decades by Korean memories of Japan’s brutality on the peninsula, which it colonized between 1910 and 1945. As they underwent democratization and enjoyed greater opportunity for public expression, South Koreans began in the 1980s to press Japan to acknowledge its past colonial misbehavior, which included the imprisonment, torture and assassination of Korean dissidents and the recruitment, sometimes by deceit and sometimes by force, of women to “serve” the Japanese imperial army.

Although Japanese leaders repeatedly have apologized, they also have raised Korean eyebrows with other behavior. The ministry of education, for example, has authorized the use of history textbooks that appear to whitewash Japan’s bloody history. And conservative politicians have visited a Shinto shrine that honors fallen soldiers, including 14 Class A war criminals. Conservatives in Japan counter criticism from Seoul by arguing they have a right to treat the past as they see fit.

Washington desperately wants its closest allies in Asia to quit bickering about history. But the U.S. is a central part of the problem — so serving as a kind of regional referee will not foster a durable peace between South Korea and Japan.

In my latest book, “Ghosts in the Neighborhood,” I try to understand why Germany has achieved reconciliation with European neighbors (such as France and Poland) that it badly mistreated in the past while Japan has not made similar progress in relations with brutalized Asian neighbors (such as South Korea and China). Apologies do not explain the difference. Germany reconciled with France long before it expressed remorse for its militarist past. Likewise, Polish opinion about Germany was not moved much by statements of contrition from German politicians.

What worked for Germany was a deep commitment to political cooperation. By linking arms with neighbors in multilateral institutions, especially the European Union, it demonstrated that it was a trustworthy partner. By contrast, Japan has not forged such bonds in its own backyard. And that is primarily because the U.S. has discouraged the formation of Asian institutions that it does not dominate.

In 1990, for example, Malaysia called for an East Asian Economic Group that included countries across the region. Japan was enthusiastic about the proposal — until its military guardian, the United States, blasted it as “exclusionary.” (The U.S. was not included.) In 1997, when Japan pushed for an Asian Monetary Fund to bail out fiscally distressed economies in the region, the U.S. again protested loudly. It feared the scheme would undermine the International Monetary Fund, a Washington-based organization that it controls. So Japan demurred.

For regional security, American officials have insisted on maintaining a set of bilateral alliances with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (until 1979), and the Philippines. This hub-and-spokes pattern, dominated everywhere by the U.S. military, also distinguishes Asia from Europe, where states cooperate in a multilateral defense alliance.

If the U.S. wants its key Asian allies to reconcile, it should encourage Japan to do what Germany did and independently forge closer bonds with its neighbors.

So far, South Korea has shown far more initiative than Japan in repairing frayed ties. In the face of fierce opposition from many of his own citizens, President Yoon has struck a conciliatory tone on the history dispute, even dropping a demand that Japan pay compensation to Korean victims of forced labor during World War II. He also pushed to restore a defense information-sharing agreement with Japan, and end a trade conflict.

Prime Minister Kishida was slow to reciprocate. Although he traveled to Seoul in May and expressed sympathy for Koreans forced to toil in Japanese factories, he did not offer any compensation. Yoon already had indicated South Korea would compensate victims from a fund supported by Korean corporations.

And then came Camp David, where Kishida appeared under American tutelage, called to bucolic Maryland by the superpower that has more than 50,000 troops based on Japanese soil. This is not a recipe for reconciliation. Many Koreans will view their former colonial overlord as acting now only under pressure from Japan’s current patron state, the United States. They will remain skeptical that Tokyo is truly willing to cooperate with Korea as an equal partner, on its own free will.

The U.S. needs to push the Kishida cabinet to follow up on Camp David by taking the lead on initiatives to foster closer ties with South Korea. It should act just as it did in the 1950s when it pushed West Germany to rebuild its relations with France, and as it did in the 1990s when it pushed a unified Germany to rebuild relations with Poland.

For the sake of peace in East Asia, the U.S. should otherwise butt out. Japan is not (or should not be treated as) an American child.