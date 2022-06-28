Death is stalking Seattle’s homeless encampments, and the opioid fentanyl is the chief cause.

The number of deaths among the homeless has shot up this year in King County, according to public health officials — 96 in just the first six months. The county attributes 34 of those deaths to fentanyl. Since 2017, the number has increased each year.

It is not hard to figure out why this is happening. What has increased even more dramatically than homeless deaths is production of fentanyl by Mexican drug cartels. The gangsters south of the border have found it much easier to manufacture fentanyl on an industrial scale than to raise poppies or grow marijuana. As a result, the price for fentanyl — or “blue,” as it is called on the street — has plummeted and the drug has flooded up the West Coast and across the country.

It is easy to obtain and cheap to buy, so fentanyl has become the poison of choice for substance abusers. And, from Los Angeles to Seattle, it is taking a high toll among people who are homeless because of their drug problem or who have gotten into drugs to cope with their homeless problem.

It is a vicious new dilemma and one that may be far beyond the capacity of just one city to resolve.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons