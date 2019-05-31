The harsh and deadly effects of climate change are becoming more pronounced, from the fast-melting snowpacks, shrinking glaciers and calamitous wildfires in our national parks, to the epic floods and more frequent tornadoes that are pummeling Midwest farm communities. It may be the biggest national-security challenge facing the nation.

Does the Trump administration care? Apparently, not at all. Not only do the president and his policymakers deny the reality of the global temperature rise driven by human-generated carbon emissions, they are actively undermining government scientists and researchers while loosening restrictions on polluting industries. Of all the outrages and assaults on the American people being perpetrated by President Donald Trump, his attack on climate science may be his most calamitous legacy to humanity.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons