What lesson will Republicans learn from their final defeat of 2022?

On Tuesday in a runoff election, Georgia voters gave Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock a full six-year term in office and rejected ex-football star Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate backed by former President Donald Trump. Walker was just the last of numerous unfit, Trump-backed candidates who lost high-profile, winnable races in this year’s elections.

Another was Joe Kent in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District. Retaining that seat in the southwest corner of the state should have been easy for Republicans, but the pro-Trump, hyper-MAGA Kent proved to be too extreme for even some GOP voters and so a Democrat with no name recognition, no political experience and not much money, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, was able to win.

Down in Arizona, a trio of ardent Trump acolytes managed to lose races for the U.S. Senate, governor and attorney general in a state that has favored conservatives since the days of Barry Goldwater. One mystified Arizona GOP activist trying to comprehend the defeat was quoted as saying maybe she and her MAGA compatriots were living in an echo chamber.

You think?

When one lives in a world of conspiracy theories and fearmongering that is untethered to the facts, sooner or later reality lands like a fist. It seems to have sent a hard left hook at Republicans in this year’s election. Voters, even in red states such as Georgia, generally favor competence, moderation and political sanity and, thanks to Trump’s endorsements and his rabid base within the GOP, Republicans offered up too many candidates without those attributes.

Of course, Republicans can look at the election and see that most of those lost contests were decided by very close margins. The MAGA crowd that dominates much of the party apparatus will likely say they just need to double the Trump formula of fear and outrage to ensure victory next time. If that is the lesson Republicans learn from 2022, they may face another dismal result in 2024.

