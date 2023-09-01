In a recent Times column, Danny Westneat delivered the bleak news that only one functional glacier remains in King County.

Some folks, especially those who are new to these parts, might never have thought about the fact that, in Washington’s most urban county, there are such things as glaciers. But the border of the county does extend east to the crest of the Cascade Mountains and, up in those chilly heights, there have been numerous glaciers growing and receding annually for 14 millennia.

Do we care that those glaciers are now disappearing? Environmental change is constant, and nothing stays the same forever. A few thousand years before those glaciers formed on the mountain peaks, the land on which Seattle would one day rise was buried under a sheet of ice 3,000 feet deep. Nobody misses that, so why should we care if these remnant rivers of ice are melting away?

The concern is not esthetic, it is existential. In geologic terms, those 14,000-year-old glaciers up the road have vanished in an instant – a mere two or three decades – and we all know why, even if we will not admit it. It is the climate change bugaboo that humans mostly either deny or ignore. The glaciers’ last message to us is this: The pace of global warming is accelerating dramatically. Where the ancient ice has gone, humans may soon follow.

