If I steal your car and hide it so that you cannot find it, when the cops come knocking on my door it is not much of a defense if I claim the car really belongs to me, since I have no proof of ownership and you do. And hiding it makes things look especially bad.

It is also no defense for former President Donald Trump to claim the hundreds of classified documents he took from the White House and hid away at his Mar-a-Lago mansion belong to him, since federal law clearly states that they belong to the government. And yet, weirdly, he persists in that claim and does his own case no good.

The FBI investigation into Trump’s pilfering of papers – many of them of the top-secret variety – is getting simpler by the day. With every new outburst, Trump does the Justice Department lawyers’ work for them. He does not deny he took the materials and has given up hiding the fact that he hung onto them even after his own attorneys falsely affirmed that everything had been given back.

Now, even more damning evidence has come to light. According to the Washington Post, a Trump employee has told the feds that he moved boxes of documents from a storeroom to a hiding place within Trump’s residence at the direction of Trump himself. In other words, the ex-president took a personal role in concealing the documents so that the FBI could not find them.

There is a term for that: obstruction of justice. And there is a term for the case against Trump: a slam dunk.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons