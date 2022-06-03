The first time I went to the Stonewall Inn, I couldn’t even sit inside. COVID-19 was still raging and the bar was organized like a restaurant — every party to their own socially distanced table outside in the cool night.

As we sipped our drinks and huddled for warmth, I marveled at how casually my partner and I sat on the street in New York City where the queer-rights movement began in a fiery riot.

In June 1969, the police attempted to raid the Stonewall and arrest the patrons. Rather than submit again, the people of Stonewall fought back. Led by trans and queer people of color, protests ensued and people declared that they’d had enough. They would not tolerate being arrested for their sexuality and gender expression. They were done living lives of quiet desperation.

I watched as people walked into the impromptu courtyard outside of Stonewall, masks secured while showing their vaccine cards. It struck me that this was not our first pandemic, not for the queer community. In the early 1980s, a mysterious new disease began wreaking havoc among gay men.

With no treatment and the government refusing to acknowledge its impact, our people watched friends decline and pass away. For many who had been disowned after coming out, this was their only family. It was a dark and painful era for our community, one that lives on in empty seats beside our older generation.

In the age of marriage equality and “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it is tempting to think that those days are past. Historical trauma, however, casts a long shadow. The queer identity is unique because this inherited trauma is not passed from families of origin. Instead, people join this community through shared experiences, including rejection and shame.

We still fight legal battles for nondiscrimination and trans rights. Violence against queer people, especially trans women of color, is still common. Medications can treat HIV and prevent transmission, but there is still stigma against those living with HIV.

We feel the fury of Stonewall anew when politicians belittle us and when our relationships are voted on or debated before a judge. At its worst, Stonewall echoes in new acts of hatred such as Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub shooting. This time not a raid, but a massacre.

It is no surprise that queer people are overrepresented in mental health care. We are more likely to struggle with anxiety and depression, to abuse substances and have higher rates of suicidality. It is critical that each of us prioritizes our mental health and seek help on our own healing journey.

True to history, though, we are resilient. This month we again take to the streets, not in protest but in celebration. Where once we remained hidden, finding refuge only in darkened bars, we now fill the streets in brilliant rainbows for all to see. Where once we did not belong, we now wrap arms around anyone who will join us.

Pride offers a strong antidote to the shame of personal and historical trauma. Shame withers in the daylight, and Pride invites us all to step into the sun. To be seen is vulnerable, especially when we’ve been hurt before, so Pride is also an invitation to courage.

As we left Stonewall into the damp New York night, I felt a deep sense of reverence for that small bar. I choked back emotion as I thought about the queer people who fought on that street so that I could feel safe holding my partner’s hand. The pains of previous generations live with us, but we also inherit their courage, resilience and determination.

The fight for queer rights continues. We still need greater access to mental health care, legislation protecting the rights of gay and trans people and racial equity in our legal and social institutions. This Pride season, may we all find the courage to stand up for one another and to seek out the help we need to live proud.