“Code Purple to room 30,” the overhead speaker announced, as security personnel rushed past me to the back area of the emergency department where the wails were coming from. The pediatric emergency fellow and I followed them at a quick clip. There, on the floor, in orange scrubs, barefoot with hands and knees to the floor, sobbing desperately, was a teenager in distress.

This patient had just arrived to our ED, dropped off by the police after her family member had called them to the residence for an altercation. After some gentle coaching by the phenomenal security folks, she was coaxed back into her room, where we found her, curled in the bed, arms grasping her bent knees, a terrified expression on her face. We sat down and started talking, introducing ourselves by our first names, making sure there was time for plenty of quiet attention, trying in small ways to gain her trust. In our brief conversation, many themes emerged: Concerns about poverty, hunger, intergenerational trauma, sexual abuse and trafficking, and a likely first-time psychotic episode. Her greatest concern was for the safety of her siblings.

“You have such a big heart,” I said.

“It makes everything harder,” she replied, as her shoulders softened and sunk further.

By the end of our conversation, she assured us that she felt safe and wanted to stay in her room for further evaluation and treatment. She asked for food and a blanket, and we were happy to oblige these simple requests. As I exited the room, I thought again, as I had thousands of times before, about how glad I was that this child was brought here, instead of juvenile detention. That someone recognized this was a child in crisis, dealing with a history of multiple traumas, and not simply a violent person in need of being locked up. That they brought her instead to the one place they knew would try to hear her story and help her.

Our emergency department continued to see kids like the teenager I met that night even as respiratory viruses stole the show in pediatric emergency rooms across the country, where wait times have ballooned to unprecedented numbers, hospital and pediatric intensive care beds have become even more scarce, and where it seemed like every child in my city at some point found their way to our doors with RSV, influenza, rhinovirus, or some combination of the three. It’s something that I think about often as a pediatric emergency physician, how the ED is so much more than a place for acute illness or injury. It is, in fact, a sanctuary.

We have heard dozens of accounts of how closures of pediatric hospital units, the abandonment of masks, and altered immune responses to viruses in young children as proposed explanations for the surge in pediatric cases that have recently overwhelmed our nation’s pediatric EDs. But we hear almost nothing about the children and families who continue to stream through our doors in search of a different kind of care — one that recognizes that the ED is virtually the only place available to anyone, with any insurance or citizenship status, at any time of the day, for any crisis they’re dealing with.

These children continue to come — the ones who are unhoused and are looking for temporary shelter, the ones who are struggling with substance use and have no one to take them in, the ones who are neurodivergent and whose families can no longer care for their behavioral crises, the ones who are undocumented, the ones who are hungry, the ones who just need someone to care. The ED, and the staff who fill its ranks, try to fill those needs with increasingly rare resources.

If you want to understand where all our nation’s most enduring, most heartbreaking and infuriating sociopolitical crises filter down to, spend some time in an ED. If you want to see how those multiple, generational crises affect the most vulnerable of our society, go to a pediatric ED.

Increasingly, the staff of the ED who have always upheld the proud notion of being the one place where the doors are always open to anyone who needs care at any time, have felt besieged. Besieged by staffing shortages, by the notion of pediatric care being less profitable leading to closure of hospital units dedicated to the care of children, by our country’s bewildering lack of public health leadership willing to respond to viral surges that overwhelm our systems, and by a severe lack of resources to address the issues that we see daily stream through our doors.

We need caseworkers to help families find long-term shelter and food security, patient cultural navigators to help immigrant and refugee families navigate our complex systems and find medical homes, more inpatient and outpatient mental and behavioral health experts to address the virtual tsunami of children and families needing their care and substance use specialists who can help patients start a process to recovery. We also need more social workers and nurses to take the burden off of the ones already struggling to do all of this work, and more attending physicians to decrease the punishing load we expect of our resident and fellow training physicians.

Throughout the pandemic and through this past fall and winter, it has become increasingly clear that the ED is expected to be a sanctuary for all of society’s unmet needs, a place that can continue to hold its doors open even when every other system is overwhelmed, moves to telemedicine, shuts down, or fails completely. What hasn’t become clear is that we cannot continue to do this without public health and political leadership that recognizes our role and commits real resources to help us fill it.