Now that the United States has far more firearms than citizens, it is worth noting yet another serious peril the gun glut has created: the rise in the number of stolen guns available for criminals.

Advocates for the unrestricted availability of guns argue that the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have lots of good guys with guns. And, it is true that there are examples, now and then, of some homeowner or good Samaritan using a firearm to deter an outlaw. But there may be a much larger number of instances where a gun is stolen from a less-than-vigilant owner, passed through the black market for firearms and used in multiple crimes.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has revealed that about a third of the guns recovered by the SPD were previously reported stolen. The current spike in guns that Seattle police have taken into custody is on track to exceed the all-time 12-month record of 1,408 recovered in 2018.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, Diaz noted the huge increase in gun sales nationally. “And now we are seeing a lot of those guns, sometimes from those purchases, on the streets,” the chief said.

One of those firearms, a Smith and Wesson handgun, was stolen two years ago. Since then, it has been utilized in a drive-by shooting in Tacoma and, most recently, in the daytime murder of a pregnant woman and attempted murder of her husband in downtown Seattle.

The stark fact is that a whole lot of guns that people are buying to protect themselves are falling into the hands of villains who use them to commit heinous crimes. So much for more guns keeping us safe. It would be far better if they had never been manufactured or purchased.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.