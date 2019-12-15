All great acts of justice begin with the very first steps. Those first steps were taken at an arraignment Friday in Whatcom County Superior Court.

The case stems from an early morning attack on an Uber driver, who was viciously assaulted by one of his customers on Dec. 5 in Bellingham. Prosecutors allege the attacker, Grifin Levi Sayers, shouted racist, verbally abusive comments about the driver’s skin color, Indian heritage, turban and beard before attempting to choke him. Accordingly, on Friday morning, prosecutors moved to charge Sayers with a hate crime.

One might think such a charge would be obvious. The Uber driver was an observant Sikh, a member of the world’s fifth largest religion. As a Sikh myself, I know we are often distinguishable by our articles of faith — including the unshorn hair and the turban that allegedly led Sayers to target his driver. Unfortunately, even in cases that seem clear-cut, differing laws across the nation don’t make prosecuting these kinds of crimes easy.

Our state has recently put more robust protections in place in response to a rising tide of hate, with hate crime reports in Washington increasing by 78% from 2013 to 2017. When the FBI released its annual data on hate crimes for 2018 last month, Washington had the fourth-highest number of reported bias incidents. And according to the Sikh Coalition, Washington is among the most dangerous states in the nation for members of our particular minority group; this attack follows similar incidents against cab and ride-share drivers in 2017 and 2007, and a number of additional assaults on Sikh Americans in other professions and circumstances.

Thankfully, state law protects a broad range of groups from attacks on the basis of their identity. Moreover, in May, Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation that strengthened the definition of a hate crime and increased perpetrators’ maximum civil liability. This case is a prime example of why these stronger laws are necessary. The first step to combating hate is a recognition of the threat; then, by taking reports seriously and using the proper legal tools for prosecution, minority communities can be assured that their voices are being heard and their safety prioritized.

But the work doesn’t start and end with just one case alone.

I have been honored to serve on the Multidisciplinary Hate Crime Advisory Working Group. Convened by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson earlier this year, the task force is charged with understanding and better preventing all manner of bias-motivated incidents, regardless of which protected groups they target. The task force will eventually submit recommendations on further improvements to state law to the governor and Legislature next summer.

Yet government action is not the only way to better protect our communities from hate. We must also continue to push for improved cultural education in our schools, so that the more open-minded children of today might lead to a more enlightened citizenry of tomorrow. And of course, denouncing hate starts with each of us in our own lives, too — we must be unafraid to call out bias and bigotry wherever we see them, every day.

In short, the effort to combat hate is a long battle, but progress is made from individual steps like the one taken by the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. As a Sikh American, I am grateful for our hate-crime laws and look forward to justice in the case of this Uber driver’s assault. I am also confident that by standing together, we can continue to turn the tide and make a safer Washington for all.