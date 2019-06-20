Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer often seemed flustered and embarrassed by the preposterous fictions his boss expected him to defend. His successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, has shown no qualms in her aggressive defense of President Donald Trump and all his manic mendaciousness.

It would be nice to think that Sanders is stepping down from her job running the communications office because her Christian upbringing has shamed her into feelings of regret for all the lies she has told in the service of the bombastic fibber in the Oval Office. More likely, though, it is a mere career move; leaving before her reputation is completely tarnished so she can plan a run for governor of Arkansas.

