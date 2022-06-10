In 2019, Google settled an age-discrimination lawsuit involving more than 200 workers, with some alleging that “Googleyness” and “cultural fit” were alibis for age discrimination in hiring.

Ageism, like sexism and racism, is often not overt, but baked into the structures in which people live and work. In the workplace, “working age” designates people under age 65. While overt sexism and racism is increasingly taboo, ageism is often downplayed and more than half of global companies do not include age diversity in their equity diversity and inclusion policies.

Before 1967, U.S. employers were legally free to force older people out. Many parts of the world still allow mandatory retirement, such as the EU and nations across Asia Pacific.

Yet, regardless of what laws say, many people think, feel and act in ageist ways — expecting older people to move on to “greener pastures,” “go fishing,” or begin a “never-ending vacation.” These ageist tropes are pretexts for age discrimination.

On the job, older people are often viewed as “incompetent and unproductive, unmotivated, resistant to change, harder to train and unable to learn, not flexible, and not technologically competent.” A 2014 report found that 55% of recent U.S. retirees felt “forced or partly forced” out of their last job. A 2020 poll found that 82% of 50 to 80-year-olds in the U.S. faced ageism in daily life.

Workplace age discrimination is not just arbitrary, it puts older people down, reinforcing their “lowly” social status. For many, work is a source of identity. This is apparent even in the way we speak — I am a teacher, baker, doctor, not just one who teaches, bakes, or doctors. Work is more than a wage — it often instills pride, imparts purpose, anchors life narratives, and offers chances to belong and affiliate.

Societies have a responsibility to respect the dignity of every person. When it comes to older people, most societies fall short. Ageism directed at older people is widespread across the globe, reported by about 1 in 2 people. The response to COVID-19 exposed widespread ageism in health care, which sometimes excluded older people from lifesaving medical care.

In workplaces, respecting dignity requires making reasonable efforts to respect the central things people can do and be. We respect dignity by supporting people’s ability to be healthy, have bodily integrity, choose a plan of life and affiliate with others. When older people are pushed out of the workforce, societies fail to respect them in these ways. Retiring earlier increases risk of all-cause mortality. It results in poorer life quality, social relationships, and physical and mental health. Not being able to do the work one wants to do thwarts life plans. It prevents a person from using their body to realize their desires and goals.

Still, some defend workplace age discrimination, saying older adults have had a fair turn — they should step aside and give younger people a chance. Yet whether someone has had a “fair turn” is not just a matter of counting the number of years they have worked. It matters too what those years have been like, making a simple age formula unfair.

Others say age discrimination treats people equally over time — making people worse off during old age, but better off during youth. Yet being treated equally requires living equally. We live and experience relationships with others from one moment to the next. In ageist workplaces, people do not stand before each other as equals.

Workplace ageism intersects with other forms of discrimination. Being minoritized exacerbates ageism, due to weathering or the cumulative impact of discrimination, which requires high-effort coping. Ageism does not treat men and women equally — 72% of women between ages 45 and 74 report age discrimination at work, compared to 57% of men in that age range.

Whether Google broke the law or not, its workplace culture prompted hundreds of older workers to feel put down. Tech companies must discard outdated ideas about who’s ‘techie.’ All companies should enlarge their ideas of who is fit for work.