No doubt former President Donald Trump would have happily hosted Benito Mussolini, Josef Mengele and Bull Connor for Christmas dinner if they were around to say nice things about him. Compliments directed Trump’s way seem to be the only prerequisite for getting an invitation to dine with the twice-impeached ex-president.

Recently, Trump welcomed the anti-Semitic rap musician Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — to his Mar-a-Lago compound and Ye brought along a plus one, Nick Fuentes, who is a Holocaust-denying white nationalist agitator. When reports of the cozy supper became public, Trump was widely condemned, even by a few of the Republicans who have, until now, been too cowed by their party leader to say anything even slightly critical about him.

Trump now claims he had no idea who Fuentes was, which is a bit hard to believe. Was he truly unaware that Fuentes has given him the ultimate compliment by declaring on his social media platform that Trump should be president again — and that there should be no more elections thereafter so that Trump could be a white nationalist dictator for life?

Fuentes has also pushed other provocative ideas: American women should not work and be required to wear veils; Jews who “run the country” need to be replaced by good Catholics; young white people ought to marry in their teens and produce lots of children; sodomy, abortion, same-sex marriage and birth control should all be banned; and white nationalist dogma must be imposed on everyone. If this sounds like an American version of the Taliban, it is hardly surprising. Fuentes has made the same comparison himself — and he thinks it is a great model for the USA.

Perhaps now we can deduce where Ye has picked up some of his obnoxious views about Jews and why he was recently inspired to wear a shirt emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.” You can judge a person by the company he keeps. And, judging by the dinner companions Trump chooses, it is clear he should not be allowed near the levers of power ever again.

