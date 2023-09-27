Sept. 14, 2023, approximately 5:30 p.m., Canton Alley, Chinatown International District.

Word spreads quickly in the Chinatown ID about the hate-motivated vandalism that smashed nine windows of the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience.

Neighbors, former staff and curious, silver-garbed Beyoncé concertgoers fill the alley to check on the commotion. Neighbors join the staff without being asked to clear and sweep the shattered glass. Another group forms a protective circle around the seated perpetrator to ensure he doesn’t flee before arrest. Passing neighbors offer psychiatry services and well wishes. World Pizza bakes a pie for the cleanup crew! Several staff and concerned neighbors are calling 911 for help as time passes. I’m desperately contacting other Chinatown ID leaders to find someone high enough on the food chain to get a faster 911 response.

Our community’s support and love for our neighborhood and the systemic pattern of being undervalued by local government and police is the paradox that Chinatown International District protectors have struggled with for decades.

The neighborhood is at a tipping point.

The National Historic Trust named it among the top 11 Most Endangered Places of 2023. Sound Transit is the most recent infrastructure development threat to the neighborhood amid targeted Asian American hate, perpetuated by a long history of anti-Asian and anti-immigrant hate dating back to the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act. This recent hate act is also another example of the rage, confusion, and grief that seems to be COVID’s deadliest strain.

Resurgence

Yet the neighborhood is also coming alive. Regenerating. Undergoing a renaissance. Anyone who lives and works in the neighborhood can attest to the vibrancy of new businesses and creative development mixing in with legacy and longtime businesses and neighbors. The overwhelming number of stories in the media pointing to all the things that are wrong or scary about the neighborhood obscures all the amazing things taking place.

This includes the opening of Uncle Bob’s Place, a housing/retail development, that is replenishing the Chinatown International District with diverse families. Alongside legacy businesses like Tai Tung (and the Bruce Lee table) and the pinball museum, there are new and not-so-new storefronts including James Beard Award winner Musang’s second restaurant, Kilig, opening on Eighth Avenue; the Asian Counseling and Referral Service Food Bank; Derek Dizon’s work “Grieving Place”; the highly anticipated return of legendary activist karaoke spot Bush Garden; the soon-to-be painted InterIm CDA mural under Interstate 5; expansion of our museum to the Eng Family Homestead; and the Hood Famous coffee shop, among many others.

Advertising

Also planned: The Chinese American Legacy Artwork Project. The project encompasses a public art installation and programs celebrating the legacy of Chinese immigrants in Seattle in Pioneer Square, the site of a mob’s violent expulsion of Chinese Americans in 1886. (Information: wingluke.org)

There’s a lot to get excited about in the ID, and we encourage you to experience the neighborhood, with an invitation to you and your ‘ohana, chosen and blood, to share joy and discovery time in the neighborhood. Not just one time, but on the regular. If you want to know how you can help, join us:

If we want to stop these hate incidents, we need each other. We recognize that safety is not about the absence of threats, but the presence of connection. Timely 911 response is vital, but our presentness and proximity to each other are equally important. Connectedness and togetherness create safety.

This is your neighborhood. The Wing Luke Museum is your museum. Mixed-race demographics lead us to 2046, when no majority racial group will exist. You may not be Asian or Pacific Islander, but chances are someone in your family, blood or chosen, is. Or will be. You belong. And so do your descendants.

Experiencing and discovering the CID is good for your health. Global studies conclude that regular cultural and arts experiences improve individual and group health. Benefits also extend to increasing empathy and critical thinking, which leads to promoting cooperative citizenship and democracy. Think of our neighborhood and the Wing as an apothecary, a joy and healing resource. The outpouring of love and offers of support hearten us.