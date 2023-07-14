Congress and the Supreme Court are on a collision course over ethics. The Senate has the right idea, but the court has the stronger legal position, at least for now. Fortunately, there’s a way to resolve the conflict as the founders intended.

But first, some backstory.

Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have introduced a bill to require the court develop an ethics code of conduct. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is pressing to impose such a code, whether the court likes it or not.

Meanwhile, Washington Sen. Patty Murray has co-sponsored legislation to require the Judicial Conference of the United States to not only create a code of ethics for the court, but mandate the appointment of an ethics investigations counsel and force the justices to make public their reasons for disqualifying, or recusing, themselves from a case.

“This is a common-sense step that is so important for transparency and accountability, and it will go a long way toward increasing trust in our nation’s highest court,” she said.

Why all the fuss about justices behaving badly? Consider three head-shaking examples.

We learned in April that, for 20 years, Justice Clarence Thomas secretly accepted luxury travel, private boarding school tuition for his grandnephew and payment for commercial properties from a billionaire businessman who brought business before the court.

Advertising

In May, news broke that Justice Samuel Alito took an all-expenses-paid fishing trip to Alaska in 2008, including private flights both ways, courtesy of another billionaire who, you guessed it, also brought a case before the court.

Did the justices know about the cases before them and who could benefit? Alito says no. Thomas has said nothing. Neither recused themselves. Meanwhile, multiple ethics experts say both may have broken federal law for not disclosing their trips. For a court whose legitimacy rests largely on our trust, it’s not a good look.

Then there’s Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas. During the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital, she repeatedly texted Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, urging him to support efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Clarence Thomas has refused to recuse himself from election cases, despite the risk of appearing biased. Ginni Thomas says she never discussed her texts with her husband.

It’s not just the court’s conservatives raising ethical eyebrows. Last month, we learned Justice Sonia Sotomayor received more than $3 million from Penguin Random House for the rights to her book, “My Beloved World,” but did not recuse herself from debating whether to accept three cases where the publisher could have lost money. And this week came reports that her staff pressured colleges and libraries to buy copies of her other books.

Do any of these actions break any of the court’s ethical rules? Nope. That’s because there are none. While lower court federal judges are bound by a formal code of conduct, the Supremes decide for themselves which cases they hear and which they don’t. Whether to explain their recusals or not. What private planes they board and which they don’t.

And they have jobs for life.

Applying the ‘Crutez’ test

The court’s response to congressional concerns about its ethics falls somewhere between a quaint rebuke and an energetic middle finger. Chief Justice John Roberts declined an invitation to testify before Durbin’s judiciary committee about ethical issues — and all nine justices issued a statement saying that while ethics are important, hard-and-fast rules apply to lower court judges, not to them.

Advertising

You can almost hear Captain Hector Barbossa from “Pirates Of The Caribbean” explaining the pirate code: “It’s really more of a guideline.”

In fact, Roberts has a more hardened position than he’s letting on. He likes to remind people that the court is an independent branch of government that answers only to itself. On this point, his position is legally sound. The Constitution establishes only one Supreme Court, grants its justices lifetime jobs, and says they shall hold their office during good behavior. Spoiler alert: There is no definition of good behavior.

You can’t dismiss Roberts’ views and wish away the text of the Constitution. Fortunately, there is another option available — change the text.

At a time when America is deeply divided politically, and confidence in its highest court is at an all-time low, Congress has an opportunity to amend the Constitution in a way that appeals to MAGA and Green New Deal supporters alike.

The pitch to these voters is simple: If the justice you feared most was sitting on the court, you’d sleep easier knowing that she or he had to play by a clear set of ethical rules. It passes what I call the “Crutez Test”: Whether your political nightmare is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., you’ll be happy with the outcome.

I propose this amendment: “Every 15 years, the Supreme Court shall submit a Code of Conduct to the Senate for approval by a simple majority. If the vote fails, the Court shall be bound by the ethical rules governing the lower federal courts until such time as the Senate approves such a code.”

Advertising

This amendment would fix a glaring oversight in the Constitution: that the most consequential court in the country answers only to itself. It would also preserve a separation of powers essential to American democracy. The court would write its rules, the Senate would give them an up-or-down vote. Check, meet balance.

A formal set of ethics would also help the court address situations the Constitutional framers never imagined. I can think of three.

Working spouses, aging, broken processes

The first is working spouses in the legal profession. Jane Roberts, the wife of the chief justice, is a legal recruiter in Washington, D.C. Jesse Barrett, the husband of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, heads a law office there. Is either unethical? No. But there is no requirement for how they report activities that could create the appearance of a conflict of interest for their spouses on the bench. A formal code of ethics could address the situation head-on.

Then there are the effects of aging. Roughly 25% of people 60 and older show subjective cognitive decline, according to researchers at the University of Leipzig. SCD is the self-reported experience of worsening or more frequent confusion or memory loss, and one of the earliest noticeable symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Five members of the court — Alito, Elena Kagan, Roberts, Sotomayor and Thomas — are 60 or older.

I see no evidence any of these justices are struggling, cognitively. My point is there is no recourse if they do. It’s not a theoretical concern.

Sponsored

Pauline Newman, the oldest active federal court judge at age 96, has been accused of misconduct by colleagues who say she lacks the mental capacity to do the job. Newman has sued them, saying she’s doing just fine, and that the Constitution says nothing about mandatory retirement. She’s right on that last point. But a code of ethics could address the effects of aging with compassion and the best geriatric science available.

Finally, a clear set of ethical rules would address an important complaint of at least one cranky justice. Alito defended his fish-with-a-billionaire trip, in part, by saying his clerks didn’t have the time to determine the businessman had a case before the court.

I don’t blame you for thinking that sounds like a dog-ate-my-homework excuse. However, many business deals take place among a spider web of legal entities. And most corporate conflict-of-interest rules are designed to flag financial, not personal relationships. A code of ethics for the court could establish such rules and put a staff in place to monitor them — removing the burden from law clerks who were never trained to do so.

At the end of the day, Roberts is right that the Constitution limits what Congress can require of the court in terms of ethics — and remember, he’ll be one of those passing judgment on any legislation.

But by pointing to the text that defends his position, Roberts calls out the solution envisioned by the founders. Amend the text, fix the problem and restore a greater measure of faith in the court.