“Let’s take this Barbie to the moon,” my twin whispered, her eyes gleaming, cradling our doll like an astronaut ready for adventure. “But what will she wear?” I cried, realizing we had forgotten to outfit her for this lunar journey. Unfazed, my twin confidently declared, “She can be a surgeon.”

Barbie was a trailblazer. She went into space four years before the moon landing, saved lives at a time when only 5% of women dared to become surgeons, and assumed the highest office in the land when America has yet to see a woman in the White House.

However, as I reflect on those playtime moments, Barbie also epitomized the single image of success that we were encouraged to aspire to. Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film “Barbie” is a referendum on the doll’s legacy: What is the impact of empowering young girls to pursue science, technology, engineering and math careers while also perpetuating stereotypes?

Undoubtedly, astronaut Barbie empowered me to envision myself in STEM and

shattered the notion that these fields were reserved for men. But, her focus on looks reinforced the idea that an immaculate facade was a prerequisite for success in STEM for women.

Now, as a Black woman studying engineering at Stanford University, I am forced to confront the Barbie paradox, which puts pressure on individuals to conform to a strict and unrealistic standard of perfection, and in some cases, suffer for reaching it.

In design engineering discussions during an internship at a prominent technology company, I was subjected to inquiries about my “toned physique.” In brainstorming sessions with a former co-founder, my ideas were sometimes met with dismissive chuckles, belittled as a string of buzzwords rather than tangible contributions. In team-based classes, I was often assigned the role of note-taker, while my male counterparts took the lead in generating ideas. My experiences are not unique. Female friends have shared similar encounters: They’ve been asked by managers whether they are taken seriously because of their face; they’ve received explicit hard-copy photographs of their male co-workers as parting gifts. It’s no wonder these situations arise, given women make up 14% of the engineering workforce.

Barbie is a co-conspirator in this problem. She paved a narrow path for female success contingent on a perfect exterior. This expectation throws us into a perplexing predicament. If we don’t conform to society’s obsession with appearance, our professional contributions are brushed aside. Yet, if we do play the beauty game, suddenly our competence is questioned. In desperation, many women who remain embrace a more masculine facade as a shield.

Their armor takes the form of conservative clothing, or a deeper voice, a la Elizabeth Holmes. Yet, in this dance between self-preservation and conformity, they instantiate the stereotypes they’re trying to escape. The message becomes clear: There exists one sanctioned mold for successful women. And, it works. Research has shown that attractive women are often perceived as less suitable for jobs in male-dominated domains, such as engineering.

However, the impact of this archetype reaches beyond superficial expectations, giving rise to an anxiety-induced need for perfection. It fuels a burning desire to have all the answers and a deep ache to solve every problem flawlessly. But, engineering doesn’t work that way; otherwise, we would have flying cars, or at least flying skateboards, by now.

Unfortunately, this pressure drives some women to abandon STEM altogether.

Barbie taught me to dream big but also ingrained in me the notion that my worth was measured by a flawless exterior. The movie, with all its different characters, presents an opportunity for technologists to break free from the narrow definition of success imposed on women, enabling us to thrive without sacrificing femininity or pretending to have all the answers. To realize Barbie’s potential, she must truly embrace the diversity of women and the full spectrum of femininity, creating multiple images of success. Only then can she become a real symbol of empowerment and foster a future where girls can be authentic and pursue their passions fearlessly.