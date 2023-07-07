Years ago, I was having dinner in a Seattle restaurant with my dad, a guy who grew up in an era when a tip amounted to the spare change in your pocket or, at most, 10% of the bill. When we got up to leave, I noticed he had left just 10%. I was embarrassed, since a 15% to 18% tip had become the norm, so I discreetly dropped a few more dollars on the table.

Were he still around, I do not know how my father would cope with the digital technology that now faces consumers everywhere they go — the little screens that insistently suggest tips of 20%, 25% and even 30%. This happens, of course, not only at restaurants where the server is offering the screen and peeking to see how generous or stingy the customer may be, but at places where the visible service one receives amounts to someone handing over a scone or a cup of coffee or a bag of burgers.

Giving big tips is a weird American custom. In France, if one tips at all, it is just a few coins. The French are perturbed by tourists from the United States who cannot get past their instilled guilt and habitually leave generous tips, even though it is not expected.

Over there, the servers are already paid a decent wage. We tip here because the people who work in the service industry are generally underpaid and depend on tips to make an adequate income. We all get that. Yet, with those little screens popping up everywhere to make us feel like Scrooges if we decline to tip in a situation where a simple tip jar used to be sufficient, tipping is more like extortion.

In what other business transactions would any of us think it was a rational idea to pay an extra 25% beyond the advertised cost? Imagine going to the grocery store, carefully doing your shopping to get the best prices, then rolling your cart to the checkout counter, only to be urged to pay an additional one fourth of the total bill. Actually, that is not a hypothetical. There are stores in this country where that has been tried.

Soon, you may be expected to tip the guy at the hardware store counter, the gal helping you find a shirt at Macy’s, the plumber fixing your toilet, the Amazon driver delivering your packages, the nurse drawing your blood and all the other folks you encounter throughout the day. They all probably could use some extra cash, so who are you to deny them?

Faced with another pleading screen, will you be bold enough to exert your right to say no and not feel bad about it?

