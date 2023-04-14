There is no single way people get saved from drug addiction.

Some are desperate to get free from their deadly habit and seek treatment – if they can find it – with little outside motivation. Others need someone to reach out to them and guide them on a path to being drug free. And yet others are so lost to their addiction that some sort of coercion may be necessary.

One thing a person hooked on drugs is not is free. That is why the principle of maintaining personal autonomy is so tricky. Can hardcore fentanyl users really be called autonomous when they are enslaved by a drug that will eventually kill them?

Such questions are being wrestled with in the Washington state Legislature, where a Senate bill making drug possession a gross misdemeanor was watered down by the House. A number of Democrats think both versions of the bill go too far and that there should not be any penalties for possession. A Pasco Republican, Rep. Stephanie Barnard, looks at it differently – and personally. In a speech on the House floor, Barnard spoke of her niece, who died of a drug overdose two years ago:

“I would just ask you, Madam Speaker, to consider a paradigm shift, to consider that her freedom to do what she wanted and to do drugs on the streets openly, that that was not freedom at all. It was bondage. She was in complete bondage to her addiction.”

In King County Drug Court, those in recovery talk about how they were hauled into rehab programs “kicking and screaming” but are now grateful that the law coerced them into getting treatment. Not everyone needs the legal system to force them to get help, but some do. Which raises a question for those who favor getting rid of penalties for possession: With the number of overdose deaths in the state shooting higher and higher, is it truly compassionate to dispense with coercive options that might save some lives?

