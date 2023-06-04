When the geniuses developing a new technology say their efforts could lead to the extinction of the human race, one is inclined to sit up and listen — and to also ask a question: If the threat is so dire, why don’t you people just stop doing what you are doing?

The newest technological breakthrough, artificial intelligence, is no longer just a meme in science fiction, it is real. So far, the AI capabilities being offered on the market are more annoying than scary; students are using AI to fake term papers and the usual gang of online pests are employing it to create fake pornographic photos of innocent women. But far more troubling things may be coming.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war.” That is the one-sentence warning released by the Center for AI Safety and signed by more than 350 executives, researchers and engineers working in the field of artificial intelligence.

These smart folks who are competing with each other to make AI smarter and smarter fear that, one day in the near future, one of their sentient computer programs will figure out how to replicate itself over and over again until it becomes more vastly intelligent than a thousand human scientists and more powerful than any government. At that point, this AI leviathan may decide it is finished with taking orders from pitiful little homo sapiens; that, in fact, the human species is a pestilence that needs to be eliminated from the planet.

The people delivering this stark warning are not talking about something bad that might happen in 500 years, they are estimating it could happen in 50 years or much sooner. What they want is for the federal government to step in with strict regulations on the companies, such as our friends over at Microsoft, who are racing to cash in on the latest tech bonanza by getting AI products to consumers.

Apparently, there is no hope that the AI merchants will control themselves and put the good of humanity ahead of their profits. Instead, they are asking for an umpire who will keep them all in line. But, given the political realities in the United States, if our only hope for survival is for politicians to swiftly and intelligently deal with a complex problem that most of us — including most members of Congress — do not have the brains to unravel, perhaps we really are doomed.

So, be nice to your computer. Maybe it will decide not to kill you when the time comes.

