I asked my teenage patient’s friend to leave the exam room for the next part of this conversation.

“Your pregnancy test is positive. You are pregnant,” I explained.

A moment of silence passed as I watched all the emotions cross her face: shock, overwhelm, dismay.

I asked for her thoughts, and she noted that she wasn’t overly surprised. She presented to our urgent care clinic for nausea and abdominal pain, and she knew pregnancy was a possibility, as she had been recently sexually active without contraception.

“I just didn’t think it would happen to me,” she said.

As a pediatrician, I hear this sentence from pregnant adolescents all the time. Despite knowing how pregnancy happens and how to prevent pregnancy, something about teenage invincibility convinces these kids that they are immune from pregnancy.

With new abortion bans in many states, utilizing highly effective contraception is more important now than ever. Parents can protect their teenagers from unintended pregnancy by helping them obtain long-acting reversible contraceptives like the IUD (or intrauterine device) or implant. The IUD is a piece of flexible plastic placed in the uterus, and the implant is a piece of flexible plastic placed in the arm. The IUD comes in hormonal and non-hormonal options.

These contraceptives are safe and up to 99.9% effective at preventing pregnancy. Older parents may remember infection and infertility issues with the Dalkon shield IUD, but today’s IUDs are far improved, and modern IUDs are not associated with an increased risk of serious infections of the uterus. Today’s IUDs and implants have no effects on the ability to have children in the future.

Busy teenagers have trouble remembering to use their birth control pills, patches or rings; but IUDs and implants are inserted once and last for 3-10 years. Busy doctors love them for the same reason. A 2015 study of female family planning physicians and advanced practice providers found that 40% of providers who were using contraception chose IUDs or implants.

Both hormonal IUDs and implants can make periods lighter and less painful, and hormonal IUDs can protect against endometrial cancer. Side effects include cramping, irregular bleeding, or the IUD falling out, usually in the first six months after insertion. Very rarely, infection or perforation of the uterus may occur.

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, IUDs and implants are available for free or at a low cost under most health care plans. If patients are not insured or on Medicaid, they may be able to access these methods at a low-cost clinic.

Parents can partner with pediatricians to prevent pregnancy in their teens by having discussions about effective contraception early. I would rather have these preventive conversations than counsel a distraught patient after pregnancy has occurred.

For more information about birth control methods, talk to your primary health care provider or visit bedsider.org a website run by a nonprofit that seeks to prevent unplanned pregnancies.